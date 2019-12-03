Delta® Brand Homeowner Index Reveals "Gross" Dishwashing Data

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta brand revealed its annual Homeowner Index results today, which found one in three U.S. homeowners are willing to spend $20,000 or more on a kitchen remodel, a 43% increase from 2017. Homeowners—and parents in particular—are willing to invest in a kitchen upgrade, but procrastinate when it comes to washing the dishes, resulting in startling discoveries.

Notable key findings from the survey include:

Increased kitchen investment. On average, parents have found extra kitchen remodeling funds in the past year, willing to spend an additional $6,937.22 from spring 2018.

Drinkware disaster. Forty percent of parents have waited a week or longer to wash their water bottles and a shocking 15% admitted to waiting a month or longer.

"With insights at the heart of what we do, the Delta brand is always looking for ways to improve functionality in the kitchen for consumers," said Laura Brooks, director of brand management, Delta Faucet Company. "For example, the Delta Glass Rinser, a new addition to the ever-evolving mix of innovative kitchen and bath offerings, provides a simple solution for cleaning glassware."

To address the nuisance of washing wine glasses, travel cups and baby bottles, the Delta Glass Rinser conveniently rinses hard-to-reach residue in seconds using powerful jets of water in the form of a sleek, low-profile countertop design. Delta Glass Rinser brings the familiar innovation from bars and restaurants into residential homes so anyone can tackle rancid milk, coffee residue and dirty glassware with ease.

About Delta® Brand Homeowner Index

Launched in 2017, the Delta® Brand Homeowner Index tracks renovation, design and purchase habits among today's U.S. homeowners while investigating key seasonal insights. A resource for industry decision makers, from builders and developers to architects and designers, the Index keeps a pulse on consumer behavior as it relates to the home. The survey was conducted by Wakefield Research, an independent research firm commissioned by the Delta brand. Respondents are comprised of 2,000 U.S. homeowners using an email invitation and an online survey.

About Delta® Products

There is transformative power at the heart of every Delta® product. From Touch 2 O® Technology that turns faucets on and off with just a touch to H 2 Okinetic® shower technology that provides the feeling of more water without using more water, Delta® products incorporate smart thinking that anticipates people's needs. Paired with beautiful and inspirational design, the Delta® brand is more than just a faucet. A WaterSense® partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Delta Faucet Company is a global organization offering kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, tub and shower systems, toilets and related accessories, selling products in more than 53 countries. For more information, visit www.deltafaucet.com.

