Delta Capital Group Expands Business Funding Terms Up to 24 Months

New 24-month terms make it easier for business owners to plan ahead, invest in equipment, and expand with confidence.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Capital Group Inc., a leading provider of small-business financing solutions, has announced expanded funding programs with repayment terms now available for up to 24 months.

This expansion gives business owners more flexibility to manage cash flow, invest in growth, and plan long-term—while still benefiting from Delta Capital's hallmark same-day approval and funding process.

"Not every business grows on a 90-day cycle," said Benjamin Miller, Senior Funding Director at Delta Capital Group. "Our new 24-month terms allow owners to pursue larger opportunities with confidence and stability."

Delta Capital's expanded programs cover Term Loans, Lines of Credit, Equipment Financing, SBA-style options, and MCA programs, designed to serve industries such as healthcare, construction, logistics, retail, and professional services.

With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, Delta Capital Group continues to combine technology-driven underwriting with personalized support to deliver fast, reliable funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide.

Business owners can apply at DeltaCapitalGroup.com or contact a funding specialist at 888-213-7118.

About Delta Capital Group Inc.

Delta Capital Group is a national small-business funding provider headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. The company offers same-day approvals and flexible financing solutions to help entrepreneurs grow and thrive.

Media Contact:

[email protected] | (888) 213-7118

https://DeltaCapitalGroup.com

