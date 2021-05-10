Delta Capital Partners Management Hires Jonathan Sablone as Managing Director and Global Director of Originations

CHICAGO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Capital Partners Management LLC, a global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, has announced the addition of Jonathan Sablone to the firm as Managing Director and Global Director of Originations. Mr. Sablone is based in Boston and will be leading the firm's Boston presence and overseeing all aspects of deal originations for Delta.

Prior to joining Delta, Mr. Sablone served as a Partner at DLA Piper where he created and co-chaired the firm's Private Fund Dispute Group. Mr. Sablone's law practice focused on commercial and financial services litigation involving investment funds and disputes between or among alternative asset funds and investors in those funds.

Prior to DLA Piper, Mr. Sablone served as a Partner and Practice Group Co-Chair for Nixon Peabody's Complex Commercial Disputes Group and also led the firm's Private Fund Disputes practice and chaired the eDiscovery and Digital Evidence practice, both of which he created during his tenure.

Mr. Sablone has over 25 years of commercial litigation experience, during which time he has represented a cross-section of the funds industry, including offshore liquidators, managers, limited partners, and institutional investors. Additionally, Mr. Sablone has represented companies in the technology, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and financial services sectors. Mr. Sablone has been ranked in Chambers, Best Lawyers and Superlawyers, selected for the "40 Under 40" award in the Boston Business Journal, and speaks and writes regularly on hedge funds and private equity funds, litigation, due diligence, compliance, and regulatory issues.

Christopher DeLise, Delta's Founder, CEO and Co-CIO, stated, "Delta is pleased to welcome Jon as a Managing Director and the firm's Global Director of Originations, and to have him lead Delta's Boston presence. Jon's tremendous experience in commercial litigation and client relationship management, as well as the extensive recognition he has received for his work in the legal community, will enable him to contribute greatly to Delta's global originations. The launch of several new business ventures for Delta this year makes this an exciting time for Delta's Boston expansion and we are proud to be adding such an esteemed legal professional to Delta's team in order to continue the firm's worldwide growth and development as a funder of choice for sophisticated litigation and legal finance solutions across all markets and verticals."

Delta Capital Partners Management LLC is a global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, judgment enforcement, asset recovery, and related strategies. Delta provides capital and related services to individuals, businesses, private investment funds, law firms and other professional service firms across the world that seek to hedge their financial exposure, reduce legal spending, enhance the probability of a successful and timely resolution of claims, and maximize the effectiveness of their core businesses.

