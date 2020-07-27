Delta Capital Partners Management Welcomes a New Board of Advisors

CHICAGO, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Capital Partners Management LLC, a global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, has announced its new Board of Advisors.

Delta has developed an outstanding Board of Advisors that consists of eight members who are experts in government relations and geopolitical affairs, public relations and marketing, investigations and intelligence gathering, and capital markets. The members include:

Ian Casewell – London Office Managing Partner of the Mintz Group, a top-tier business intelligence and investigation firm, and a former Europol intelligence analyst;

Nitin Chadda – Co-Founder and Managing Partner of WestExec Advisors, former Senior Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, and former Director at the White House National Security Council;

David Hellier – Partner and Chair of the Capital Markets Group at Bertram Capital, member of the Board of Directors of the Association for Corporate Growth, and former CEO of a highly technology company and one of the fastest growing Internet companies;

Brian Maddox – Senior Managing Director at FTI Strategic Communications with over 30 years of experience in public relations and marketing;

Bill Moran – Retired Four-Star Admiral who served as the Vice Chief of Operations and Chief of Personnel for the United States Navy;

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen – former Chairperson of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, and member of United States Congress for nearly 30 years;

Dennis Ross – former special assistant to the United States President and former Director at the White House National Security Counsel; and

Geoffrey Verhoff – Senior Advisor at Akin Gump, and former Vice Chairman of the Republican National Committee's Finance Committee.

Christopher DeLise, Delta's Founder, CEO and CO-CIO, stated, "We are honored to have such accomplished and highly respected professionals on Delta's Board of Advisors. Their backgrounds, innumerable achievements within their respective fields, and vast and deep experiences will help Delta execute various strategic objectives and further enhance and distinguish Delta's strong position within the litigation finance industry. These eight outstanding individuals join Delta's team as the firm continues its U.S. and global expansion to meet the evolving needs of end-users."

About Delta

Delta Capital Partners Management LLC is a US-based, global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, judgment and award enforcement, and asset recovery. Delta creates bespoke financing solutions for professional service firms, businesses, governments, financial institutions, investment firms, and individual claimants.

