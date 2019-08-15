Delta Care Rx, Through Its ADAPT Health Service, Announces Medicare Advantage Preparedness Program

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Care Rx, one of the leading providers of pharmacy benefit management and Rx mail order services to the nation's hospice providers, announces the launch of its Medicare Advantage Preparedness Program (MAPPTM) to assist and support hospice organizations as they prepare for hospice services being "carved in" to Medicare Advantage plans in 2021.

Offered by private insurance companies approved by Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans are an all-in-one alternative to original Medicare that offer extra coverage for services like vision, hearing and dental. Hospice services currently are "carved out" of Medicare Advantage plans, meaning beneficiaries who elect hospice coverage do so outside of their Medicare Advantage plan. That will change in 2021 when Medicare Advantage plans begin contracting directly with selected hospice providers.

"This is a radical change in the hospice business model," observed Drew Mihalyo, President of Delta Care Rx. "Hospices big and small, urban and rural are uncertain at best and panicked at worst about how this will work, how it will affect referrals to hospice, and what it will mean to the already slim financial margins on which most hospices operate."

In response to this uncertainty, the Medicare Advantage Preparedness Program, through Delta Care's unique ADAPT Health suite of serious illness-focused innovations powered by TapCloud, is bringing together expert resources from both its own client hospices as well as outside experts to answer questions, share best practices and work together on creative responses. "With our collaborative approach to pharmacy benefit management, with our expertise in developing IT solutions, with our laser-focus on hospice, palliative care and advanced illness, and our demonstrated commitment to helping hospices save money while providing quality care, Delta Care is confident we can help guide and support hospices through the challenges ahead," Mihalyo explained.

"Our partners view Delta Care as so much more than a pharmacy procurement provider. Our custom software as a service, workflow management tools, hospice-tailored e-Prescribing, telehealth app options, proprietary DME ordering software and systems interoperability with more than 30 third parties and/or EMR providers make Delta Care an extremely versatile partner for hospices and many other serious illness care providers."

About Delta Care Rx

Delta Care Rx — https://www.deltacarerx.com — transforms and improves the hospice pharmacy industry through business transparency, innovation, extreme customer service, and the maintenance of vital community-pharmacy relationships. As a pharmacist owned, privately held provider, Delta Care Rx sets the industry benchmark for pharmacy benefit management, mail order pharmacy options, on-demand pharmacist services, and hospice tailored electronic prescribing. Additionally, Delta Care Rx offers electronic tools, including cutting edge telehealth technology, to improve the quality of patient care and simplify essential workflow and ordering processes within hospice settings.

CONTACT

Drew Mihalyo

412.892.1292

drew.mihalyo@deltacarerx.com

SOURCE Delta Care Rx

Related Links

http://www.deltacarerx.com

