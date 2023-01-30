Delta Cart Launches Home Delivery for THC Carts Nationwide

The company has also made a commitment to sustainability by using environmentally friendly packaging and materials.

"We are excited to offer cannabis users in Miami a new and innovative way to consume their daily dose of cannabis," said the CEO. "Our THC carts offer the perfect balance of convenience and discretion, making it easy for our customers to consume their favorite cannabinoids whenever and wherever they need it."

Delta Cart THC carts will be available in a wide range of strains and flavors to suit a variety of preferences and needs. Delta Cart THC carts are easy to use, simply screwing on to a compatible vaporizer or battery.

The launch of Delta Cart THC carts marks a significant step forward for the hemp-derived cannabis industry. Delta Cart THC carts will be available for purchase online and at select dispensaries in Miami and surrounding areas. For more information, visit the company's website at w ww.deltacart.com .

This press release is issued on behalf of Delta Cart THC carts and is intended for informational purposes only. The statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Note: National cannabis laws are subject to change and it is important to confirm the legality of cannabis use with local authorities before using it.

SOURCE Delta Cart