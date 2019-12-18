Delta Celebrates 10 Years of its Delta Breez Bathroom Fans with Record Achievements and Awards

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today celebrates 10 years since the launch of the Delta Breez line of bathroom ventilation fans – capping 2019 with an impressive number of milestones. Fifty-six fan models attained the ENERGY STAR®-certification. Additionally, Delta was named ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the fourth consecutive year as recognition for its commitment to develop bathroom ventilation fans with industry-leading energy efficiency.

"As the world leader in DC brushless fan technology, Delta has developed the Delta Breez product line with unparalleled energy efficiency in mind," said M.S. Huang, president of Delta Electronics (Americas). "We are incredibly proud to celebrate a decade of innovation with our Delta Breez products and will continue engineering only the best indoor air quality solutions."

Delta's product portfolio now includes more than 60 fans and indoor air quality solutions with the recent addition of ceiling fans. Delta is the only manufacturer to exclusively use DC motors – which are known for their superior efficiency, silent operation and increased reliability. The company's focus on energy efficiency has benefited sustainable construction and more stringent building codes across the United States.

This year marked the launch of the Delta BreezElite family of exhaust fans which feature exceptional energy efficiency, numerous features and an excellent price point. In addition, the entire series is certified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient 2019, which only 2.5 percent of bath fans on the market qualify for. BreezElite fans save 67 percent more energy compared to their AC motor counterparts – exceeding ENERGY STAR® requirements by over 200 percent with power consumption as low as 7 watts and noise level as low as 0.5 sones.

Delta – the first company to use LED lights on bath fans in 2010 – introduced a rounded edge-lit LED model and an adjustable color temperature option for edge-lit LED fans. The new advancements were developed based on consumer feedback: a rounded edge-lit LED grille allows for seamless integration into any bathroom, while the adjustable color temperature setting offers extra choices for style and décor.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 37 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 9 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

