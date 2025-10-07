Delta Community Celebrates Grand Opening of Conyers Branch

Credit union's latest location marks its first in Rockdale County, 31st in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia's largest credit union, today celebrated the opening of its new full-service branch in Conyers, Georgia. Located at 1486 Old Salem Road SE, Suite 200, in the Salem Gate Shopping Center, the branch is the credit union's first in Rockdale County, 31st in metro Atlanta and 34th overall.

Conyers Branch Ribbon Cutting Ceremony | Left to right: David Reyes, Delta Community VP Corporate Real Estate; Lesia Jackson, Delta Community Conyers Branch Manager; Pam Davis, Delta Community SVP Branch Delivery & Operations; Vince Evans, Conyers Mayor; JaNice Van Ness, Rockdale County Board of Commissioners Chair; Hank Halter, Delta Community CEO; Tonya Anderson, Georgia State Senator, District 43; Yvette Morton Williams, Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce Board of Governors Chair; Jay Gratwick, Delta Community EVP & CFO; Suzanne Mitchell, Delta Community SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer; and Bob Manning, Delta Community SVP & Chief Legal Officer

Delta Community leaders and branch staff hosted elected officials in state and local government as well as representatives of the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally open the facility to the community.

"We are pleased to invest further in the vitality and growth of Rockdale County," said CEO Hank Halter. "This new branch reflects our commitment to Conyers and the surrounding communities and enables us to offer local families and businesses greater support, convenience and value on the essential financial services that Delta Community has offered for 85 years."

Approximately 9,000 Delta Community members live within a 7-mile radius of the branch. In July, the credit union expanded its field of membership to include adjacent Newton and Walton counties, and the Conyers branch will provide easier access to Delta Community's services for the more than 7,000 members in those communities. A team of 10 full-time employees will staff the nearly 5,000 square-foot branch, which houses a residential lending professional and two 24-hour ATMs that function as interactive teller machines (ITMs).

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with $8.9 billion in assets, more than 520,000 members, 31 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 140 businesses including Delta Air Lines, Chick-fil-A, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the credit union on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

