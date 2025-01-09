Delta Companies Inc. Announces Rebranding, Regional Consolidation Under Delta Name

The Missouri-Arkansas vertically integrated construction powerhouse reveals a united brand and new logo

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Companies Inc. (Delta), a Colas company and subsidiary of Reeves Construction Company (Reeves), has completed a rebranding effort in response to accelerating company growth and streamlining the operations of its multiple sub-brands.

Delta is a leading, vertically integrated transportation construction company in the Missouri-Arkansas region, with numerous aggregate locations, asphalt plants, a liquid asphalt terminal, an emulsions plant, and multiple local construction offices.

Over the past 7 months, Delta Companies and its regional divisions have renewed a united corporate vision and created a new brand identity under the name: Delta .

Speaking about the impact of the rebrand, Brad Marotti, Vice-President of the Delta Division of Reeves, shared, "The Delta team is very excited about everything we have accomplished and the trajectory of the company. The dedication of our employees, the trusted relationships we've built over 100 years, and the global strength of COLAS, all combine to make Delta a force in the construction industry across southeast Missouri and northeast Arkansas. We believe that this rebrand will better convey the future vision of Delta and set us up for success in 2025 and beyond."

The bold new company logo design is a visual spinoff of the Reeves corporate logo, and delivers a modern take on traffic movement and pavement lines running parallel, forming pathways, and connecting communities and people.

Zach Green, President of Reeves, said, "Delta's new company brand honors our long-standing legacy in the region, and also encapsulates feedback from our Delta team - the real people doing the hard work on the ground. We look forward to rolling out the rebrand across Delta locations and our fleet in the next few months.

Our dedicated employees were integral in the rebranding process, and the new brand launching today represents their spirit of accomplishment, dedication and service."

To learn more about Delta and explore its products and services, please visit www.deltacos.com.

About Delta Companies Inc.

Delta Companies Inc. is a highway and site development contractor specializing in asphalt paving and road construction materials across the greater Missouri-Arkansas region. Delta is a division of Reeves Construction Company and a member of the COLAS family of global companies. Delta performs a wide range of infrastructure and transportation work, including asphalt paving; aggregate base construction; site development; airport construction; grading; and drainage. Learn more at www.deltacos.com.

Contact:

Presley Harr

[email protected]

+1-864.641.5633

SOURCE Delta Companies Inc.