Delta Consulting Group Elevates Jeffrey Fuchs to Executive Chairman and Appoints Darin L. Buchalter as Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Consulting Group, an employee-owned expert advisory consultancy specializing in construction, forensics, investigations and valuation, announced today the elevation of Jeffrey Fuchs to Executive Chairman and Darin L. Buchalter as its new Chief Executive Officer. These leadership changes underscore Delta's commitment to continued strategic growth, delivering exceptional results for its global clients, and cultivating a positive, supportive, and fulfilling work environment for its employees.

Jeff Fuchs, Delta co-founder, will continue to provide expert services, deliver strategic guidance, foster strong relationships with key clients, and champion the company's core values -- principles that have been the foundation of Delta's success over the past 25 years. Under his leadership, Delta has grown organically, expanded through strategic acquisitions, and cultivated top talent, evolving into a comprehensive provider of forensics, investigative, and dispute resolution services. The firm has earned a prominent reputation and was honored as a Top Workplace by The Washington Post in 2024.

Since 2022, Darin Buchalter has played a pivotal role in guiding transformative growth strategies for Delta as a member of its Strategic Advisory Board. His contributions include driving service line expansion, enhancing the company's global market presence, and ensuring the continuity of high-quality service for clients.

"Darin is a dynamic leader with a deep understanding of our business, a proven track record of delivering results, and an unwavering commitment to our mission and values," said Jeff Fuchs. "This transition reflects the strength of our leadership pipeline and the deliberate planning that positions Delta to excel in a rapidly evolving industry landscape."

Darin brings over 20 years as a successful senior executive, global business leader, and independently recognized expert at leading business advisory and professional services firms, as well as experience as a C-level executive and board member in complex, high value transformation. As leader of the Global Construction Practice at Navigant Consulting, Inc., he expanded markets, adjacent service lines, geographies, and impactful offerings for clients, making the business into one of the largest operators in the sector. Following Navigant's carveout and combination with Ankura Consulting Group, he led the newly merged disputes, investigations, and expert services practices across the global legal, risk, and compliance marketplace, spanning four continents. Later, as Ankura's Chief Administrative Officer, he successfully positioned the newly formed company as a highly profitable and rapidly growing consultancy. Darin's career foundation is in Big 4 consulting as a Partner at EY.

"I am honored to step into this role and lead Delta," said Darin. "With the exceptional talent of our employee-owners, the support of our Board, and the solid foundation Jeff has built, we are well positioned to seize new opportunities, exceed our client's expectations, and drive sustainable growth for our stakeholders."

"As we embark on this new chapter, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the core values that have been the cornerstone of our success," Jeff added. "With Darin's vision and leadership, Delta is well-positioned to continue thriving, fostering a culture of excellence and innovation that will propel us into the future."

Since 2000, Delta Consulting Group has provided advisory, risk mitigation and dispute resolution services with prominent global law firms, government agencies, and top companies in over 90 countries. Our multi-disciplined professionals in engineering, accounting, finance, economics, investigations, fraud, construction, project management and litigation support deliver independent advice to resolve our clients' most complex situations. Delta is a 100% employee-owned company and was named a 2024 Top Workplace by The Washington Post.

