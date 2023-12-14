Delta Consulting Group Welcomes Jimmy Pappas as Managing Director

News provided by

Delta Consulting Group

14 Dec, 2023, 15:32 ET

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Consulting Group (Delta), a leading firm focused on project advisory, investigations, risk mitigation and dispute resolution services, is pleased to welcome Jimmy Pappas as Managing Director. With more than two decades of experience, Jimmy brings a wealth of experience as a financial and compliance expert in the context of internal investigations, civil and criminal litigation, business disputes and corporate governance.

Continue Reading
Jimmy Pappas, Managing Director | Delta Consulting Group
Jimmy Pappas, Managing Director | Delta Consulting Group

Prior to joining Delta, Jimmy led the forensic accounting practice of a national accounting firm and spent more than 13 years with Big Four accounting firms. In addition to conducting internal investigations, he consults as an accounting, audit and economic damages expert on disputes adjudicated in federal courts, state courts and international venues. He has testified as an accounting expert on behalf of regulatory agencies and has advised plaintiffs and defendants in litigation involving such matters as: post–acquisition disputes, shareholder disputes, failed investment disputes, intellectual property disputes, valuation and insolvency disputes, breach of contract, financial statement fraud, accounting malpractice and business interruption.

Jeff Fuchs, Delta's Chief Executive Officer, expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition to the Delta team, stating: "We welcome Jimmy to Delta as a new Managing Director. His knowledge of forensic accounting and expertise in responding to regulatory inquiries makes him a welcomed asset for Delta."

Jimmy holds the professional designations of Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF), and Accredited in Business Valuation (ABV). The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants has in the past appointed him to various senior governance committees on which he still serves.

About Delta Consulting Group

Since 2000, Delta Consulting Group has provided project advisory, investigations, risk mitigation and dispute resolution services to our clients around the world. Delta has worked with prominent global law firms and top companies in over 90 countries. Our multi-disciplined professionals in engineering, accounting, finance, economics, fraud, construction, project management and litigation support, deliver independent strategic advice to resolve our client's most complex situations.

A defining feature of Delta Consulting Group is that it is a 100% employee-owned company. As employee owners Delta's employees are inspired to provide the best quality product for our clients. Delta's professionals are motivated by passion, collaboration, inclusion, value, trust and fairness.

Delta Consulting Group's employees are committed to transparency and dedicated to "Making the Difference" every day for their clients and colleagues. To learn more about Delta please visit delta-cgi.com.

SOURCE Delta Consulting Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.