Delta Controls Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Advanced Building Control Products, Seamless Systems Tech Developments, and Market-leading Position

Delta Controls' trailblazing products empower customers to save costs, condense energy use, amplify operational excellence, and augment the performance of their buildings and facilities.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the building automation solutions (BAS) industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Delta Controls with the 2022 North American Company of the Year Award. The company has been leading the industry for four decades, with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Its robust business framework emphasizes integrity, reliability, innovation, best practices implementation, and a positive track record of its products and partners. Delta Controls' history of innovation and user-oriented products, alongside creating the first and one of the industry's most highly regarded BACnet products, has empowered it to grow and maintain an exceptional partner network (over 400 distributors in over 80 countries) based on strict performance and service.

Delta Controls, a Delta Group Company, facilitates its partners with all repair, technical support, production, warranty, software, and firmware services performed at its North American facility. It serves clients across various industry verticals, including the original equipment manufacturer, original brand manufacturer, and original design manufacturer markets, and provides control solutions for commercial, healthcare, hospitality, education, and leisure buildings. Delta Controls leverages cross-industry products, leadership, and market know-how to shine in the building automation industry.

Viswesh Vancheeshwar, a Frost & Sullivan industry principal for Frost & Sullivan's Energy and Environment team, said, "Delta Controls meets with users to understand their unique needs and build tailored solutions with roadmaps for perfect execution. It closely monitors emerging market trends and evolving customer demands to continuously enhance the scope and value of its innovative offerings."

Delta Controls made a multi-million-dollar investment in new machines that are four times faster and accomplished a 150% increase in on-hand stock to minimize supply chain disruptions. It also magnified its research and development efforts to redesign products for better outcomes. The company offers game-changing technologies that enable clients to make their buildings smarter, more reliable, secure, and cost-effective, differentiating Delta Controls and positioning it as a pioneer in the BAS market. Delta Controls persistently works toward improving on-time delivery to amplify customer experience and help clients make smarter buying decisions through its diligent customer service team.

"By actively practicing its long standing Do It Right philosophy, Delta Controls makes intelligent decisions and takes efficient actions, boosting the industry's growth and value. It meets users' requirements and expectations with tailored solutions and excellent customer service, positioning the company as a trusted partner with an excellent reputation in the industry," added Iqra Azam, Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Research analyst. With its strong overall performance, Delta Controls earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North America Company of the Year Award in the building automation solutions industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Delta Controls

At the forefront of building automation systems, Delta Controls provides global solutions through its network of Partners in 80+ countries. A focus on innovation and sustainability has made the company industry leaders for 40 years. Delta Controls manufactures all products in Metro Vancouver, Canada, offering dependable, user-friendly control solutions for buildings in the commercial, healthcare, hospitality, education, and leisure markets. As part of Delta Electronics, Delta Controls is committed to leading building automation into a sustainable future.

About Delta Electronics

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

