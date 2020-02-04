Delta Controls Launches O3 Sensor Hub 2.0 at AHR Expo 2020

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Controls, Inc., a leader in building automation technology, today launched the O3 Sensor Hub 2.0 at the 2020 AHR Expo. This device is expected to redefine the industry by replacing the conventional thermostat with an all-encompassing hub that creates a more comfortable space for occupants, while also providing easy accessibility and management for building owners. The O3 2.0 is a winner of the 2020 AHR Expo Innovation Award in the building automation category.

Developed for commercial, office, healthcare and hospitality environments, the O3 2.0 is a stand-alone solution with a modern and sleek appearance. It provides easy installation and user-friendly flexibility. The device is ceiling-mounted for the best vantage point of the room and combines seven different sensors to provide the most accurate view of an interior space. The O3 uses these sensors to detect occupancy through body heat, keyboard noise or motion -- taking this information to identify when an occupant enters or leaves the room. This feature allows systems to turn off HVAC and lighting in a fraction of the time compared with motion sensor systems, resulting in cost savings for facilities and fewer false unoccupied readings.

The O3 2.0 changes how comfort is measured in a room by providing multiple interfaces -- making it possible to communicate with and to integrate into almost any system. It acts as an Internet of Things (IoT) integration portal, which makes it universally accessible and easy to connect. Other key features of the O3 include: reduced installation costs, increased temperature and occupancy accuracy, support for MQTT as well as lighting temperature and intensity control.

For additional information on the O3 Sensor Hub 2.0, visit the Delta Electronics' booth 1161 at AHR Expo 2020 and the Delta Controls' product page.

About Delta Controls

Delta Controls is at the forefront of building automation systems. Through our network of partners in over 80 countries, our solutions span the globe. Our focus on innovation and sustainability has made us industry leaders for over 30 years. Delta Controls offers dependable and user-friendly control solutions for buildings in the commercial, healthcare, hospitality, education and leisure markets. As part of Delta Electronics, we are committed to leading building automation into a sustainable future.

For more information, please visit: https://deltacontrols.com/

SOURCE Delta Controls, Inc.

Related Links

https://deltacontrols.com

