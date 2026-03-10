Delta Crown Hair Extensions Joins Head to Toe Brands; Launches National Franchise Opportunity

Premium Hair Extensions Franchise Debuts High-Growth, High-Revenue Concept in $538M Market

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Crown Hair Extensions, a specialized luxury hair extension concept, announced the launch of its franchise opportunity in markets nationwide. Founded by Jenna Bowden, the brand was acquired by Head to Toe Brands in November 2025. Now, the beauty-centric franchise platform is positioning Delta Crown for scalable national expansion through the franchise model.

Jenna Bowden

Founded in 2017 in Colorado Springs, Delta Crown has built a distinguished reputation for luxury hair-extension services – specializing in wefts and fusion methods as well as hair-replacement support. The brand blends luxury artistry with operational discipline, while offering a refined studio experience designed to drive both client loyalty and recurring revenue.

"Delta Crown was built on a commitment to artistry, education and exceptional client care," said Jenna Bowden, Founder of Delta Crown Hair Extensions. "Partnering with Head to Toe Brands has enabled us to preserve the integrity of our craft while expanding our reach. We're beyond excited to empower entrepreneurs to bring this elevated hair extensions experience to new communities across the country."

The professional hair extension category represents one of the fastest-growing segments within the beauty industry. Industry research estimates the U.S. market generated approximately $538 million in revenue in 2024 and is projected to grow at a 2.7% annual rate, reaching $626.9 million by 2030. Fueled by social media influence, celebrity trends and increasing demand for volume, length and hair-replacement solutions, Delta Crown is helping meet rising consumer interest within this growing category.

Delta Crown studios are engineered for consistency and scalability, from membership pricing structures to standardized stylist certification programs. Each location offers comprehensive training for owners and stylists through both in-person and virtual platforms, ensuring technical excellence and brand alignment across markets. With an average extension service ticket significantly higher than traditional color services and ongoing maintenance required every six to eight weeks, the Delta Crown franchise opportunity offers a strong recurring-revenue model for franchisees with their members visiting every four to six weeks.

"Delta Crown represents the future of premium, service-based beauty franchising," said Meg Roberts, CEO of Head to Toe Brands. "With built-in membership pathways, structured training systems and strong unit economics, this concept is designed for predictable growth. We look forward to supporting franchise partners with the marketing, operational and strategic resources needed to scale with confidence."

As part of the Head to Toe Brands family, franchisees benefit from a corporate leadership team with decades of experience building and scaling national beauty brands. Owners receive hands-on support in site selection, marketing strategy, operational systems and stylist development.

Delta Crown is currently seeking passionate and experienced entrepreneurs to build a business with purpose in one of the fastest-growing categories in professional beauty. For more information about the franchise opportunity, visit franchise.deltacrown.com.

About Delta Crown Hair Extensions

Delta Crown Hair Extensions is a salon franchise built with a purpose of redefining the national hair extensions category with a boutique, membership-driven model that creates predictable repeat business. Founded by Jenna Bowden in 2017, Delta Crown is now backed by Head to Toe Brands and The Riverside Company, and launched its franchise opportunity in 2026. Delta Crown offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to own a scalable, premium-priced salon concept that blends artistry, loyalty, and recurring revenue. For more information, please visit crownextensionstudio.com.

About Head to Toe Brands

Head to Toe Brands was formed by global investment firm, The Riverside Company, to provide the knowledge, support and guidance to ignite the growth of franchised brands in the beauty and wellness industry. HTT includes the category leaders The Lash Lounge, Frenchies Modern Nail Care, Bishops Cuts / Color and Delta Crown Extensions.

