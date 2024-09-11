Delta Data Adds Automated Workflows to Industry-Leading Counterparty Management Solution

New Capabilities Modernize and Simplify Interaction Between Fund Distributors and Asset Managers

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Data, a Terminus Capital Partners company and leading provider of global investment fund software solutions, is announcing the next-generation capabilities of its Counterparty Management solution. The new capabilities deliver flexible, automated workflows to modernize and simplify the management of the relationship between fund distributors and asset managers, bringing efficiency to many manual, resource-intensive processes.

The enhanced capabilities allow fund companies and distributors to automate all processes in managing their counterparty relationships. The workflows integrate with and enrich current processes, allowing for effective management with an auditable quality control system to ensure every step is completed properly.

Processes that gain value from automated workflows include initiating and tracking onboarding agreements, contract execution, contract maintenance, document management, annual intermediary reviews, and oversight.

These advanced capabilities offer substantial benefits to fund companies and fund distributors by enabling:

Centralized Data Management: Easily manage and access all communication, documentation, and other data through a single, compliant repository.

Streamlined Processes: Automate tasks through user-friendly portals and dashboards that provide real-time status updates, reducing manual efforts and ensuring the tight controls required by internal auditing are achieved.

Improved Collaboration: Foster stronger partnerships between fund distributors and asset managers with transparent information sharing and clear communication channels.

"One of our key goals at Delta Data has always been to facilitate seamless communication between fund companies and their distribution partners. With these enhancements to our Counterparty Management solution, we're taking a significant step forward in this area," said Cameron Routh, CEO of Delta Data. "By delivering products that drive efficiency and streamline processes, we empower our clients to reduce costs and focus on what truly matters—building strong, effective partnerships and delivering value to their investors."

Each step in the new workflow process is developed as an individual widget. As each widget is added, it is included in Delta Data's workflow library. Organizations can use this library to select the widgets needed to create the foundation for their specific workflows and customize the steps to fit their unique business needs.

"This enhancement represents a transformative step for our clients," said Colt Younger, SVP Head of Product at Delta Data. "Our vision is to empower clients to reimagine how they handle every communication process with counterparties. With the ability to automate these interactions, clients can streamline their operations and fundamentally change how they do business, driving greater efficiency and effectiveness across the board."

About Delta Data

Delta Data is a trusted provider of technology solutions for the investment fund industry, processing trillions of dollars in assets for top financial institutions.

Our industry-vetted SaaS integrated suite is trusted by four of the top 10 US banks, three of the top five US retirement recordkeepers, and 23 of the top 25 US asset managers, as well as some of the largest asset managers and transfer agents in Europe and the Caribbean. We empower financial companies to navigate the complex regulatory landscape and mitigate risk through efficient data management and streamlined automation. Join the ranks of industry leaders and benefit from our innovative, proven solutions.

About Terminus Capital Partners

Terminus Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on business software companies, founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta, GA. Differentiated by its industry expertise, sourcing engine, operations playbook, and buy-and-build methodology, Terminus strives to be the premier partner for capital providers, bankers, and management teams in the enterprise software sector.

