Delta Data Continues Expansion of Its Pooled Fund Solutions with the Acquisition of Phoenix Systems Inc.

The addition of the new solution set expands Delta Data's footprint into the global pooled fund arena

BOSTON and COLUMBUS, Ga., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Data, a Terminus Capital Partners company and trusted provider of pooled fund and mutual fund software solutions, proudly announces its acquisition of Phoenix Systems Inc., a fintech firm specializing in global mutual fund transfer agent, sub-accounting, and trading software solutions. The acquisition reinforces Delta Data's mission to deliver industry-leading, mission-critical solutions to the pooled fund industry.

With an operating history of over 40 years, Phoenix Systems has an established presence in the global financial services industry, specializing in delivering advanced software solutions to a diverse clientele, including third-party transfer agents, banks, insurance companies, investment advisers, retirement plan processors, and brokers. Integrating Phoenix's expertise into Delta Data fosters valuable synergies, significantly expanding the breadth of solutions available to Phoenix and Delta Data clients alike. Phoenix's global presence in Europe, Australia, the Caribbean, and Canada enables Delta Data to expand internationally for the first time in the company's already distinguished history.

"We are excited to welcome Phoenix Systems and its esteemed clients into the Delta Data family," stated Cameron Routh, CEO of Delta Data. "At Delta Data, our mission is to build the most trusted and comprehensive mutual fund/pooled fund software company. Adding Phoenix Systems to our suite of solutions is the next step toward that goal. Phoenix's products, world-class clients, and committed team of industry experts build on Delta Data's leading position in our market. Bringing these companies together allows us to enhance our service to legacy Phoenix and existing Delta Data clients, demonstrating our dedication to client value, while offering an unparalleled solution to future clients."

"At Phoenix, our mission has always been to streamline the workflow around mutual fund transaction processing and the account recordkeeping associated with it," said Alex Monica, CEO of Phoenix Systems, Inc. "Like Delta Data, our focus is increasing efficiency for our clients, helping them run their businesses smarter and faster. We are excited to join Delta Data as it leads the way in terms of servicing the pooled fund industry," added Monica.

With this second strategic acquisition within a year (in August 2023, Delta Data acquired National Quality Review, a recognized authority in delivering unbiased insights into third-party shareholder servicing, distribution, custody, and other major operations to leading US financial institutions), Delta Data solidifies its position as the industry leader and trusted partner in the pooled fund solutions sector. These strategic moves underscore Delta Data's unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation, ensuring that it continues to shape and redefine industry standards of service and reliability.

"We are thrilled to acquire and partner with Phoenix Systems. This acquisition expands Delta Data's capabilities in fund trading and adds record-keeping to Delta Data's solution set. Both strategic and complementary, it is another exciting investment behind our vision to create the leading software provider in the pooled fund space," said Alex Western, Managing Director at Terminus Capital Partners. "Moreover, Phoenix's strong international presence allows Delta Data to accelerate its global strategy, a critical avenue for additional growth."

For more information about Delta Data and its expanded suite of solutions, please visit www.deltadata.com .

About Delta Data

Delta Data is a trusted provider of technology solutions for the mutual fund and pooled fund industry, processing trillions of dollars in assets for top financial institutions.

Our industry-vetted SaaS integrated suite is trusted by four of the top 10 US banks, three of the top five US retirement recordkeepers, and 23 of the top 25 US asset managers. We empower financial companies to navigate the complex regulatory landscape and mitigate risk through efficient data management and streamlined automation. Join the ranks of industry leaders and benefit from our innovative, proven solutions.

About Phoenix Systems, Inc

Since 1981 Phoenix Systems has developed software applications for the global financial services industry. Phoenix customers include investment funds, third-party transfer agents, banks, insurance companies, investment advisers and brokers, and virtually any company that administers investment funds and their associated accounts. Phoenix applications process thousands of investment funds and millions of customer accounts representing nearly half a trillion in assets for our clients worldwide! Learn more

About Terminus Capital Partners

Terminus Capital Partners is a growth-oriented, private equity firm focused on business software companies, founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta, GA. Differentiated by its industry expertise, sourcing engine, operations playbook, and buy-and-build methodology, Terminus strives to be the premier partner for capital providers, bankers, and management teams in the enterprise software sector.

