Delta Data Founder Honored With the 2023 Nicsa NOVA Lifetime Achievement Award

News provided by

Delta Data Software, Inc.

09 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

COLUMBUS, Ga., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Data founder and Director Emeritus Burton Keller was honored with the 2023 NOVA Lifetime Achievement Award by Nicsa, a not-for-profit trade association striving to connect all facets of the global asset and wealth management industry in order to develop, share, and advance leading practices.

As founder of Delta Data, Keller has been relentless in keeping the focus on the pooled asset industry's unique issues while also developing efficient solutions and redesigning processes to push the investment fund industry forward.

Each year, Nicsa recognizes industry leaders for innovation and leadership across a number of categories within the asset and wealth management sector. The Nicsa NOVA Awards aim to showcase best-in-class initiatives, technologies, and leadership in today's landscape. 

This prestigious Lifetime Achievement award honors Keller's impactful contributions of outstanding leadership throughout his career, where he has been a force for positive change and at the forefront of investment fund industry innovation for decades.

"I am so honored to be a 2023 recipient of this award. It is especially rewarding when your career has simply been one of following your dream- creating software to solve problems," Keller said.

The NOVA Awards were presented during the 2023 Nicsa General Membership Meeting (GMM) on Tuesday, November 7 in Boston, where Burton and this year's other NOVA Award recipients were honored for their achievements.

"Burton Keller is exactly the kind of person whom a Lifetime Achievement award is intended to honor. As founder of Delta Data, he has helped automate back-office operations for many firms in the pooled asset industry," said Delta Data CEO Cameron Routh. "Burton's impact goes far beyond partnership with our clients. He has been a thoughtful voice on industry issues, as well as a trusted advisor and friend to so many."

Delta Data Media Contact:

Claudine Martin
[email protected]
508-341-2123
www.deltadata.com

About Delta Data
Delta Data is a leading provider of technology solutions for the mutual fund and pooled assets industry, processing trillions of dollars in assets for top financial institutions.

Our industry-vetted SaaS integrated suite is trusted by four of the top 10 US banks, three of the top five US retirement recordkeepers, and 23 of the top 25 US investment managers. We empower financial companies to navigate the complex regulatory landscape and mitigate risk through efficient data management and streamlined automation.

SOURCE Delta Data Software, Inc.

Also from this source

Delta Data Expands Its Pooled Asset Solutions with the Acquisition of National Quality Review (NQR)

Delta Data Expands Its Pooled Asset Solutions with the Acquisition of National Quality Review (NQR)

Delta Data, a Terminus Capital Partners company and trusted provider of pooled asset and mutual fund software solutions, proudly announces its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.