Delta Data Launches AI-Driven Innovations to Enhance Efficiency and Client Value

Implementing AI Applications Across Operations, Delta Data Sets the Stage for Smarter, Faster Client Solutions

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Data, a Terminus Capital Partners company and trusted provider of global investment fund software solutions, is excited to announce its first strategic implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to optimize internal processes and enhance client service. This initiative reflects Delta Data's commitment to pioneering technology-driven efficiencies that bring measurable value to its clients.

"As we look toward the future, AI represents a strategic opportunity to deepen the value we deliver," said Cameron Routh, CEO of Delta Data. "By introducing AI thoughtfully and deliberately, we aim to evolve alongside our clients' needs, integrating technologies that not only streamline their operations but also enhance their strategic capabilities while continuing to leverage human expertise to make the critical decisions central to our Insights."

Delta Data is currently deploying AI in key areas, including:

Call Review Optimization : AI-powered transcription and analysis significantly reduces time spent on quality assurance reviews, allowing the Insight team to address complex compliance issues with enhanced efficiency.

: AI-powered transcription and analysis significantly reduces time spent on quality assurance reviews, allowing the Insight team to address complex compliance issues with enhanced efficiency. Document Review Acceleration: AI accelerates Intermediary Insight reviews, cutting document analysis time by up to 75% and uncovering valuable details that may be overlooked by human reviewers, leading to faster, deeper client insights.

"Our team is committed to exploring AI's potential in impactful ways," said Colt Younger, SVP, Head of Product at Delta Data. "By first integrating AI into our own processes, we're able to push the limits of efficiency and develop tools that can transform the experience for our clients. Every application we test internally opens new doors for the types of intelligent, innovative solutions we can offer."

To responsibly support these initiatives, Delta Data has established an AI security policy to maintain stringent data security and safeguard corporate IP. This policy mandates that team members only use approved AI tools and models defined in its AI acceptable use policy, ensuring the protection of client data and intellectual property.

Initially focusing on internal AI applications, Delta Data is prioritizing efficiency and accuracy improvements within its operations before extending these capabilities directly to clients. The AI team at Delta Data is actively exploring additional AI use cases across various solutions, reinforcing the company's commitment to continuous innovation and a proactive approach to technological advancement.

About Delta Data

Delta Data is a trusted provider of technology solutions for the global investment fund industry, processing trillions of dollars in assets for top financial institutions across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Caribbean.

Our industry-vetted SaaS integrated suite is trusted by four of the top 10 US banks, three of the top five US retirement recordkeepers, and 23 of the top 25 US asset managers. We empower financial companies to navigate the complex regulatory landscape and mitigate risk through efficient data management and streamlined automation. Join the ranks of industry leaders and benefit from our innovative, proven solutions.

About Terminus Capital Partners

Terminus Capital Partners is a growth-oriented, private equity firm focused on business software companies, founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta, GA. Differentiated by its industry expertise, sourcing engine, operations playbook, and buy-and-build methodology, Terminus strives to be the premier partner for capital providers, bankers, and management teams in the enterprise software sector.

