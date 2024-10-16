Delta Defense Climbs Even Higher on Top 100 "Most Loved Workplace" in America by Newsweek Magazine

WEST BEND, Wis., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Defense, the service provider to the U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA), the fastest-growing self-defense association in the country, is pleased to announce it has improved to number 35 on the list of America's Most Loved Workplaces 2024 by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute (BPI). Delta Defense, which earned the 40th spot on Newsweek's 2023 list, is the nation's fastest-growing self-defense company, employing over 650 passionate individuals all across the country.

By naming Delta Defense as one of America's Most Loved Workplaces, Newsweek affirms its recognition that the company has continued its unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and employee-focused culture.

"Being recognized again as a Top 100 workplace in America, and climbing to #35 on the list, is a testament to the dedication and passion of our incredible team members," said Tim Schmidt, CEO of Delta Defense. "We fiercely protect our core values, which ensures our culture remains strong even as the business grows. This recognition from Newsweek demonstrates our commitment to helping our employees learn, grow, and excel in their careers."

For over two decades, Delta Defense has fostered a growth-oriented, employee-centric culture that prioritizes the well-being of its workforce. In addition to offering comprehensive benefits, the company actively supports both the personal and professional development of its employees. Delta Defense provides a variety of growth opportunities, from traditional professional development programs to innovative initiatives centered on mental and personal health. A clear reflection of this commitment is the availability of two in-house licensed mental health therapists, provided at no cost to employees, helping to break down societal stigmas around mental health. Underscoring its dedication to employee well-being, Delta Defense also offers personalized reimbursement allowances for safety and wellness-related expenses.

Delta Defense is deeply rooted in its core values, which emphasize honesty, humility, happiness, hunger, and health. These values form the bedrock of its award-winning culture, and employees who embody them are recognized during weekly company meetings. By investing in its workforce, Delta Defense has created a motivated and dedicated team committed to its mission of promoting responsible firearms ownership, self-defense education, and ultimately saving lives.

"At a time when workers across the United States continue to redefine what they expect from their jobs, the companies on Newsweek's annual list of the Most Loved Workplaces® in America are setting the standard for what a fulfilling workplace looks like.," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "These are places where people genuinely want to work, and we're proud to recognize them as the Most Loved Workplaces® in America."

As Delta Defense continues year-over-year growth, it remains committed to preserving the exceptional workplace culture that earned this prestigious recognition.

For more information about Delta Defense, visit deltadefense.com.

Methodology

To identify the top 200 companies on this list, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 50 percent of the initial score was based on direct employee responses to BPI's proprietary Love of Workplace Index® assessment. 35 percent came from BPI's direct interviews and written responses from company officials. The final 15 percent was derived from analyzing external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, Google, and others. Newsweek then conducted editorial research on every company before the final list of 200 companies and their rankings was completed.

About Delta Defense

Delta Defense, LLC provides sales, marketing, operations, and administrative support services to the USCCA and is a licensed insurance agency in all 50 states and the District of Columbia with its principal office in West Bend, WI.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinions, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

SOURCE Delta Defense