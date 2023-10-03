Delta Defense Earns National Recognition as Top 100 "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine

News provided by

Delta Defense, LLC

03 Oct, 2023, 10:46 ET

WEST BEND, Wis., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Defense, the service provider to the U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA), the fastest-growing self-defense association in the country, is pleased to announce it has been named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute (BPI). As the only self-defense organization to make Newsweek's list, Delta Defense was recognized by its more than 600 employees for its unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and employee-focused culture.

The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 100,000. Newsweek's list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated.

"At Delta Defense, our employees are our competitive advantage. Our success as a company reflects the dedication and passion of our incredible team members," said Tim Schmidt, CEO of Delta Defense. "We've always believed that the strength of our organization lies in the people who make up our team. This recognition from Newsweek underscores our commitment to creating an environment where employees excel in their roles and find fulfillment in being part of a larger mission."

Over the past decade, Delta Defense has worked to cultivate a workplace emphasizing employees' holistic well-being, comprehensive benefits offerings, professional growth opportunities, and flexible work arrangements. As not only a leader in its industry, the organization has strived to lead the charge in removing societal stigmas around mental health through its unique offering of two in-house licensed mental health therapists at no cost to employees. In addition, the organization is deeply rooted in its core values, including a focus on employees living the 5H's–honest, humble, happy, hungry, and healthy, fostering the organization's dedication to the betterment of its employees. Delta Defense sees the core values as the foundation behind its award-winning culture and recognizes employees who embody them during its weekly all-company meeting. These investments in the workforce have created a motivated team dedicated to the company's mission of promoting responsible firearms ownership and self-defense education.

"With the dynamic workforce and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2023 are more likely to attract top talent and deliver strong business outcomes."

As Delta Defense continues to pace for continued year-over-year growth, it remains committed to preserving the exceptional workplace culture that earned this prestigious recognition.

For more information about Delta Defense, visit deltadefense.com.

Methodology
To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Delta Defense
Delta Defense, LLC provides sales, marketing, operations, and administrative support services to the USCCA and is a licensed insurance agency in all 50 states and the District of Columbia with its principal office in West Bend, WI.

SOURCE Delta Defense, LLC

Also from this source

Delta Defense Recognized as a Most Loved Workplace

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.