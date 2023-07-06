Delta Defense Recognized as a Most Loved Workplace

Delta Defense, LLC

06 Jul, 2023, 11:49 ET

Organization Remains Committed to Employee-Centric Culture

WEST BEND, Wis., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Defense, the service provider to the U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA), the fastest-growing self-defense association in the country, is pleased to announce that Best Practice Institute, a renowned employee satisfaction research firm named it one of the most loved workplaces in the country. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Delta Defense's commitment to fostering a positive and fulfilling work environment for its dedicated employees.

Delta Defense became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index, which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the Most Loved Workplaces in the country. We firmly believe that our employees are the backbone of our success," said Tonnie Schmidt, Co-Founder of Delta Defense. "Employee well-being, growth, and happiness are priorities at Delta Defense, and this award is a testament to our unwavering commitment."

The company greatly emphasizes employee development, offering comprehensive training programs, strategic learning and development partners, and career growth for its team members. The company also fosters a culture of transparency and open communication, ensuring that every employee's voice is heard and valued. In addition to providing excellent benefits and competitive compensation packages, Delta Defense promotes healthy work-life management. It encourages employee wellness through various initiatives, including in-office life coaches, flexible work schedules, on-site fitness facilities, wellness programs, and regular team-building activities that contribute to a positive and collaborative work environment.

The Most Loved Workplaces recognition reflects Delta Defense's ongoing efforts to create a workplace where employees feel empowered, valued, and motivated to excel.

For more information about Delta Defense, please visit deltadefense.com.

About Delta Defense. Delta Defense, LLC provides sales, marketing, operations, and administrative support services to the USCCA and is a licensed insurance agency in all 50 states and the District of Columbia with its principal office in West Bend, WI. Delta Defense, LLC does business as Delta Defense Insurance Services in California. CA License #0M34093.

