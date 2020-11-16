Delta Dental Community Care Foundation Awards $100,000 to Joint Military Coalition

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation today announced that it has awarded $100,000 to the Joint Military Coalition to provide oral health and wellness scholarships and certification support to members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard as well as transitioning veterans and their family members.

"Veteran's Day honors the members of our military who protect our freedom, but their families also make sacrifices to support that service," said Kenzie Ferguson, vice president of foundation and corporate social responsibility for Delta Dental of California and its affiliates. "That's why we are proud to partner with the Joint Military Coalition to create opportunities for those who serve as well as for their spouses."

Unemployment among military spouses is high, which may be due to a number factors including frequent relocation, access to affordable childcare, education and career training. Scholarships for training in high-demand fields, such as oral health and wellness, provide a path to employment for military members, veterans, and their spouses that might not otherwise be attainable, improving financial health for many of these families.

"We are incredibly thankful to once again receive this tremendous support from the Delta Dental community Care Foundation," said Lt Gen Bruce "Orville" Wright, USAF (Ret.), President of the Air Force Association. "Like all of our associations in the Joint Military Coalition, Delta Dental understands the sacrifices our servicemen and women and their families make to support the United States. This generous grant has already helped numerous military families and we look forward to providing this critical assistance again."

This is the third year the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation has partnered with the Joint Military Coalition to fund these scholarships, which will be divided up among the five military associations: Association of the United States Army; Association of the United States Navy; Marine Corps League; Air Force Association; and Coast Guard Foundation. Each association will provide 10 scholarships with the grant money to help ease the tuition burden for recipients.

About the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation partners with local communities to increase access to care, support dental education and fund research that advances the oral health field. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded more than $60 million across 15 states and the District of Columbia. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California and its affiliated companies, including Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania and Delta Dental of New York, Inc.

About the Joint Military Coalition

The Joint Military Coalition (JMC) was formed as way to collectively seek partnerships with leading companies that are committed to supporting the US military and their families, and their successful reintegration into the civilian sector. The JMC is comprised of the following five, 501c3 military associations whose missions are to educate, support, and advocate for the military community:

Association of the United States Army (AUSA)

Association of the United States Navy (AUSN)

Marine Corps League (MCL)

Air Force Association (AFA)

Coast Guard Foundation

SOURCE Delta Dental Community Care Foundation