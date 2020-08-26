Delta Dental Community Care Foundation Awards Nearly $3.4 Million in Grants to California Nonprofits

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation has given grants to 68 organizations, totaling nearly $3.4 million, in California to provide relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These unrestricted grants were intended to help the Foundation's nonprofit partners continue to provide vital services to the most vulnerable members of their communities.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been a one-two punch for many of our California-based nonprofit partners by increasing the needs for their services while reducing their fundraising capability and ability to rely on volunteers," said Kenzie Ferguson, vice president of Foundation and corporate social responsibility for Delta Dental of California. "We made the decision to allocate nearly all of our 2020 funding to support those fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 and will continue to be a resource to our communities as this pandemic continues."

Organizations that received funding included health centers, food banks and other community organizations providing services to elderly and home-bound individuals, including:

AIDS Legal Referral Panel of the San Francisco Bay Area in San Francisco

in Asian Health Services in Oakland

Assistance League of San Pedro South Bay in San Pedro

Avenal Community Health Center in Avenal

Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation in Alhambra

California State University Dominguez Hills Philanthropic Foundation in Carson

Philanthropic Foundation in Centro De Salud La Comunidad De San Ysidro Inc. in San Diego

Children's Dental Foundation in Long Beach

Community Health Alliance of Pasadena in Pasadena

in Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc. in Glendale

Desert AIDS Project in Palm Springs

Dientes Community Dental Care in Santa Cruz

Family Healthcare Network in Visalia

Free Clinic of Simi Valley in Simi Valley

in Healthy Smiles for Kids of Orange County in Santa Ana

in Healthy Smiles Mobile Dental Foundation in Fresno

Hidden Genius Project, Inc in Oakland

Hill Country Community Clinic in Round Mountain

Intersection for the Arts San Francisco

Kids' Community Clinic of Burbank in Burbank

in La Clinica De La Raza Inc in Oakland

La Maestra Family Clinic Inc in San Diego

Lifelong Medical Care in Berkeley

Los Angeles LGBT Center in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in Los Angeles

Meals on Wheels of San Francisco in San Francisco

in Mendocino Community Health Clinic Inc in Ukiah

Mountain Valleys Health Centers in Bieber

Neighborhood Healthcare in Escondido

North County Health Project Inc in San Marcos

North East Medical Services in San Francisco

Northeast Valley Health Corporation in San Fernando

Oakland Pride, Inc. in Castro Valley

Ole Health in Napa

Para Los Niños in Los Angeles

Pediatric and Family Medical Center in Los Angeles

Petaluma Health Center in Petaluma

Project Open Hand in San Francisco

Queenscare Health Centers in Los Angeles

Redwoods Rural Health Center Inc in Redway

Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services in Sacramento

Sacramento LGBT Community Center in Sacramento

Sacramento Native American Healthcenter Inc in Sacramento

Salud Para La Gente in Watsonville

San Fernando Community Hospital in San Fernando

San Francisco Pride in San Francisco

San Francisco-Marin Food Bank in San Francisco

San Gabriel Valley Foundation for Dental Health in Temple City

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics in Santa Barbara

Neighborhood Clinics in SLO Noor Foundation in San Luis Obispo

Social Good Fund in Richmond

Sonrisas Dental Health, Inc in San Mateo

South Bay Family Healthcare Center in Torrance

South County Community Health Center Inc in E Palo Alto

St Jeanne De Lestonnac Free Clinic in Orange

St Johns Well Child and Family Center Inc in Los Angeles

St. Vincent Meals on Wheels in Los Angeles

on Wheels in The Alameda County Community Food Bank in Oakland

The Midnight Mission in Los Angeles

Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center Inc in Hayward

Tolosa Children's Dental Center in Paso Robles

United Health Centers of The San Joaquin Valley in Fresno

in University of California San Francisco in San Francisco

in Via Care Community Health Center in Los Angeles

Vista Community Clinic in Vista

Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona

in Westminster Free Clinic in Thousand Oaks

Wilmington Community Clinic in Wilmington

The grants in California are only a fraction of the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation response. In total, the Foundation has given roughly $11 million to more than 250 organizations across 15 states and Washington, D.C. and plans to make an additional several million in funding available in the coming months to respond to emerging needs as the pandemic continues.

Delta Dental of California and its affiliates also partnered with Lendeavor on a $300 million loan program for its independent dental providers and offered premium relief to customers. In addition, Delta Dental provided emergency time off and other resources to employees affected by illness or closures resulting from the pandemic. All told, Delta Dental of California and its affiliates financial support to stakeholders affected by COVID-19 exceeds $700 million.

