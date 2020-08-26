Delta Dental Community Care Foundation Awards Nearly $3.4 Million in Grants to California Nonprofits
68 Organizations Received Funding to Provide Relief to Communities Amid COVID-19
Aug 26, 2020, 08:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation has given grants to 68 organizations, totaling nearly $3.4 million, in California to provide relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These unrestricted grants were intended to help the Foundation's nonprofit partners continue to provide vital services to the most vulnerable members of their communities.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has been a one-two punch for many of our California-based nonprofit partners by increasing the needs for their services while reducing their fundraising capability and ability to rely on volunteers," said Kenzie Ferguson, vice president of Foundation and corporate social responsibility for Delta Dental of California. "We made the decision to allocate nearly all of our 2020 funding to support those fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 and will continue to be a resource to our communities as this pandemic continues."
Organizations that received funding included health centers, food banks and other community organizations providing services to elderly and home-bound individuals, including:
- AIDS Legal Referral Panel of the San Francisco Bay Area in San Francisco
- Asian Health Services in Oakland
- Assistance League of San Pedro South Bay in San Pedro
- Avenal Community Health Center in Avenal
- Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation in Alhambra
- California State University Dominguez Hills Philanthropic Foundation in Carson
- Centro De Salud La Comunidad De San Ysidro Inc. in San Diego
- Children's Dental Foundation in Long Beach
- Community Health Alliance of Pasadena in Pasadena
- Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc. in Glendale
- Desert AIDS Project in Palm Springs
- Dientes Community Dental Care in Santa Cruz
- Family Healthcare Network in Visalia
- Free Clinic of Simi Valley in Simi Valley
- Healthy Smiles for Kids of Orange County in Santa Ana
- Healthy Smiles Mobile Dental Foundation in Fresno
- Hidden Genius Project, Inc in Oakland
- Hill Country Community Clinic in Round Mountain
- Intersection for the Arts San Francisco
- Kids' Community Clinic of Burbank in Burbank
- La Clinica De La Raza Inc in Oakland
- La Maestra Family Clinic Inc in San Diego
- Lifelong Medical Care in Berkeley
- Los Angeles LGBT Center in Los Angeles
- Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in Los Angeles
- Meals on Wheels of San Francisco in San Francisco
- Mendocino Community Health Clinic Inc in Ukiah
- Mountain Valleys Health Centers in Bieber
- Neighborhood Healthcare in Escondido
- North County Health Project Inc in San Marcos
- North East Medical Services in San Francisco
- Northeast Valley Health Corporation in San Fernando
- Oakland Pride, Inc. in Castro Valley
- Ole Health in Napa
- Para Los Niños in Los Angeles
- Pediatric and Family Medical Center in Los Angeles
- Petaluma Health Center in Petaluma
- Project Open Hand in San Francisco
- Queenscare Health Centers in Los Angeles
- Redwoods Rural Health Center Inc in Redway
- Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services in Sacramento
- Sacramento LGBT Community Center in Sacramento
- Sacramento Native American Healthcenter Inc in Sacramento
- Salud Para La Gente in Watsonville
- San Fernando Community Hospital in San Fernando
- San Francisco Pride in San Francisco
- San Francisco-Marin Food Bank in San Francisco
- San Gabriel Valley Foundation for Dental Health in Temple City
- Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics in Santa Barbara
- SLO Noor Foundation in San Luis Obispo
- Social Good Fund in Richmond
- Sonrisas Dental Health, Inc in San Mateo
- South Bay Family Healthcare Center in Torrance
- South County Community Health Center Inc in E Palo Alto
- St Jeanne De Lestonnac Free Clinic in Orange
- St Johns Well Child and Family Center Inc in Los Angeles
- St. Vincent Meals on Wheels in Los Angeles
- The Alameda County Community Food Bank in Oakland
- The Midnight Mission in Los Angeles
- Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center Inc in Hayward
- Tolosa Children's Dental Center in Paso Robles
- United Health Centers of The San Joaquin Valley in Fresno
- University of California San Francisco in San Francisco
- Via Care Community Health Center in Los Angeles
- Vista Community Clinic in Vista
- Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona
- Westminster Free Clinic in Thousand Oaks
- Wilmington Community Clinic in Wilmington
The grants in California are only a fraction of the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation response. In total, the Foundation has given roughly $11 million to more than 250 organizations across 15 states and Washington, D.C. and plans to make an additional several million in funding available in the coming months to respond to emerging needs as the pandemic continues.
Delta Dental of California and its affiliates also partnered with Lendeavor on a $300 million loan program for its independent dental providers and offered premium relief to customers. In addition, Delta Dental provided emergency time off and other resources to employees affected by illness or closures resulting from the pandemic. All told, Delta Dental of California and its affiliates financial support to stakeholders affected by COVID-19 exceeds $700 million.
About the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation
The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation partners with local communities to increase access to care, support dental education and fund research that advances the oral health field. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded more than $60 million across 15 states and the District of Columbia. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California and its affiliated companies, including Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania and Delta Dental of New York, Inc.
About Delta Dental of California
Since 1955, Delta Dental of California has offered comprehensive, high quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country.
The Delta Dental of California network includes its affiliates, Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and provides dental benefits to more than 36 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia. All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that collectively covers millions of people nationwide.
For more information about Delta Dental of California, please visit www.deltadentalins.com.
Media Contact: Tami Holzman, 415-972-8300, [email protected]
SOURCE Delta Dental Community Care Foundation