Delta Dental Community Care Foundation Awards Nearly $600,000 in Grants to Florida Nonprofits

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation has given grants to 22 organizations, totaling nearly $600,000, in Florida to provide relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These unrestricted grants were intended to help the Foundation's nonprofit partners continue to provide vital services to the most vulnerable members of their communities.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been a one-two punch for many of our Florida-based nonprofit partners by increasing the needs for their services while reducing their fundraising capability and ability to rely on volunteers," said Kenzie Ferguson, vice president of Foundation and corporate social responsibility for Delta Dental of California. "We made the decision to allocate nearly all of our 2020 funding to support those fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 and will continue to be a resource to our communities as this pandemic continues."

Organizations that received funding included health centers, food banks and other community organizations providing services to elderly and home-bound individuals, including:

Alachua County Organization for Rural Needs in Brooker

Bond Community Health Center in Tallahassee

Brevard Health Alliance in Melbourne

Camillus Health Concern in Miami

Care Resource Community Health Centers in Miami

Caridad Center in Boynton Beach

CESC in Tallahassee

Community Dental Clinic in Clearwater

District Clinic Holdings in West Palm Beach

Escambia Community Clinics in Pensacola

Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida in Ft Myers

in Ft Myers Florida Department of Health in Collier County in Naples

in Good Samaritan Health Centers in St Augustine

Gulf Coast Dental Outreach in Tampa

Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine in Lakeland

Miami Beach Community Health Center in Miami

North Florida Medical Centers in Tallahassee

Pancare of Florida in Panama City

in Premier Community Healthcare Group in Dade City

Suncoast Community Health Centers in Riverview

Talbot House Ministries of Lakeland in Lakeland

in Westjax Outreach in Jacksonville

The grants in Florida are only a fraction of the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation response. In total, the Foundation has given roughly $11 million to more than 250 organizations across 15 states and Washington, D.C. and plans to make an additional several million in funding available in the coming months to respond to emerging needs as the pandemic continues.

Delta Dental of California and its affiliates also partnered with Lendeavor on a $300 million loan program for its independent dental providers and offered premium relief to customers. In addition, Delta Dental provided emergency time off and other resources to employees affected by illness or closures resulting from the pandemic. All told, Delta Dental of California and its affiliates financial support to stakeholders affected by COVID-19 exceeds $700 million.

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation partners with local communities to increase access to care, support dental education and fund research that advances the oral health field. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded more than $60 million across 15 states and the District of Columbia. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California and its affiliated companies, including Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania and Delta Dental of New York, Inc.

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California has offered comprehensive, high quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country.

The Delta Dental of California network includes its affiliates, Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and provides dental benefits to more than 36 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia. All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that collectively covers millions of people nationwide.

