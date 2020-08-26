Delta Dental Community Care Foundation Awards Nearly $950,000 in Grants to Pennsylvania Nonprofits

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation has given grants to 31 organizations, totaling nearly $950,000, in Pennsylvania to provide relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These unrestricted grants were intended to help the Foundation's nonprofit partners continue to provide vital services to the most vulnerable members of their communities.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been a one-two punch for many of our Pennsylvania-based nonprofit partners by increasing the needs for their services while reducing their fundraising capability and ability to rely on volunteers," said Kenzie Ferguson, vice president of Foundation and corporate social responsibility for Delta Dental of California. "We made the decision to allocate nearly all of our 2020 funding to support those fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 and will continue to be a resource to our communities as this pandemic continues."

Organizations that received funding included health centers, food banks and other community organizations providing services to elderly and home-bound individuals, including:

Abington Memorial Hospital in Abington

Centre Volunteers in Medicine in State College

Christ Lutheran Church in Harrisburg

Community Health Clinic in New Kensington

Community Medical and Dental Center in Collegeville

Community Volunteers in Medicine in West Chester

Cornerstone Care in Greensboro

Dental Health Clinic in Berwick

Esperanza Health Center in Philadelphia

Fulton County Family Partnership in McConnellsburg

Greater Philadelphia Health Action in Philadelphia

Harcum College in Bryn Mawr

in Health Care Access in Phoenixville

Healthlink Dental Clinic in Southampton

Kids Smiles in Philadelphia

La Communidad Hispana in Kennett Square

Lancaster Health Center in Lancaster

Mission of Mercy in Gettysburg

North Side Christian Health Center in Pittsburgh

Primary Health Network in Sharon

Project Home in Philadelphia

in Resources for Human Development in Philadelphia

Special Olympics Pennsylvania in Summerdale

St Lukes Hospital in Bethlehem

St Pauls Free Medical Clinic in Erie

Sto-Rox Neighborhood Health Council in McKees Rocks

Sullivan County Action in Laporte

Susquehanna Community Health and Dental Clinic in Williamsport

Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic in Sunbury

Water Street Health Services in Lancaster

Wellspan Health in York

The grants in Pennsylvania are only a fraction of the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation response. In total, the Foundation has given roughly $11 million to more than 250 organizations across 15 states and Washington, D.C. and plans to make an additional several million in funding available in the coming months to respond to emerging needs as the pandemic continues.

Delta Dental of California and its affiliates also partnered with Lendeavor on a $300 million loan program for its independent dental providers and offered premium relief to customers. In addition, Delta Dental provided emergency time off and other resources to employees affected by illness or closures resulting from the pandemic. All told, Delta Dental of California and its affiliates financial support to stakeholders affected by COVID-19 exceeds $700 million.

About the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation partners with local communities to increase access to care, support dental education and fund research that advances the oral health field. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded more than $60 million across 15 states and the District of Columbia. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California and its affiliated companies, including Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania and Delta Dental of New York, Inc.

About Delta Dental of California

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California has offered comprehensive, high quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country.

The Delta Dental of California network includes its affiliates, Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and provides dental benefits to more than 36 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia. All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that collectively covers millions of people nationwide.

For more information about Delta Dental of California, please visit www.deltadentalins.com.

Media Contact: Tami Holzman, 415-972-8300, [email protected]

SOURCE Delta Dental Community Care Foundation