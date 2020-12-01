Delta Dental Community Care Foundation Marks Giving Tuesday with $100,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation today announced that it is giving $100,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans. This announcement falls on Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement that encourages people and organizations to do good, which has deeper resonance amid the challenges presented by COVID-19.

"As a result of the pandemic, food insecurity rates and reliance on food banks are skyrocketing like never before," said Kenzie Ferguson, vice president for foundation and corporate social responsibility for Delta Dental of California and its affiliates. "Fighting food insecurity is not only the right thing to do for our communities during these trying times, but it also aligns with our mission to promote oral health."

Dental caries, or the disease that causes tooth decay, has been linked to food insecurity – a disruption in food intake or eating patterns due to a lack of resources – in numerous studies. Delta Dental of California and its affiliates, through the Foundation, employee support and corporate giving, have strengthened food banks across its enterprise states for years. As the economic crisis caused by the pandemic continues, it became clear it was time to increase that support exponentially.

Today the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation is announcing $2.5 million in funding to food banks across 15 states and Washington, D.C. This is in addition to $11 million in previously awarded grants in response to COVID-19. Foundation support in 2020 totals nearly $15 million, including more than $500,000 to nonprofits in Louisiana.

About the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation partners with local communities to increase access to care, support dental education and fund research that advances the oral health field. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded more than $60 million across 15 states and the District of Columbia. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California and its affiliated companies, including Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania and Delta Dental of New York, Inc.

SOURCE Delta Dental Community Care Foundation