Delta Dental Community Care Foundation Marks Giving Tuesday with $25,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation today announced that it is giving $25,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware. This announcement falls on Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement that encourages people and organizations to do good, which has deeper resonance amid the challenges presented by COVID-19.

"As a result of the pandemic, food insecurity rates and reliance on food banks are skyrocketing like never before," said Kenzie Ferguson, vice president for foundation and corporate social responsibility for Delta Dental of California and its affiliates. "Fighting food insecurity is not only the right thing to do for our communities during these trying times, but it also aligns with our mission to promote oral health."

Dental caries, or the disease that causes tooth decay, has been linked to food insecurity – a disruption in food intake or eating patterns due to a lack of resources – in numerous studies. Delta Dental of California and its affiliates, through the Foundation, employee support and corporate giving, have strengthened food banks across its enterprise states for years. As the economic crisis caused by the pandemic continues, it became clear it was time to increase that support exponentially.

"We are so thankful for Delta Dental's incredible generosity," said Food Bank of Delaware Chief Development Officer Larry Haas. "Thanks to this donation, we will be able to provide 75,000 meals to Delawareans struggling to make ends meet. The pandemic has negatively impacted so many of our neighbors. Prior to the pandemic, approximately 121,000 Delawareans experienced food insecurity. Now more than 164,000 are oftentimes uncertain where their next meal will come from. Thanks to generous partners like Delta Dental, we are able to ensure that no Delawarean goes without."

Today the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation is announcing $2.5 million in funding to food banks across 15 states and Washington, D.C. This is in addition to $11 million in previously awarded grants in response to COVID-19. Foundation support in 2020 totals nearly $15 million, including $70,000 to nonprofits in Delaware.

About the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation partners with local communities to increase access to care, support dental education and fund research that advances the oral health field. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded more than $60 million across 15 states and the District of Columbia. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California and its affiliated companies, including Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania and Delta Dental of New York, Inc.

