Delta Dental companies' COVID-19 relief funding expected to reach $1.1B

"The commitments made by the Delta Dental companies to support our customers, providers and communities throughout the pandemic are part of a dedicated and unwavering effort to fulfill our mission of advancing the oral health of all Americans," said Wells Hutchison, President & CEO, Delta Dental Plans Association.

From the beginning of the pandemic, Delta Dental companies have been continuously working to support customers, dentists, not-for-profits, and health centers across the country to ensure patients can receive the care they need now and in the future. Additionally, Delta Dental was instrumental in ensuring access to federal funding for dentists as they navigated office closure mandates resulting from the pandemic. Through the success of Delta Dental's advocacy, dentists were included on a list of providers eligible for much-needed federal relief funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Delta Dental companies have also launched a wide range of other programs and funding initiatives to support America's oral and overall health. Examples of this work include providing critical funding to safety–net dental clinics, not-for-profits focused on health and wellness, and food banks, among many other efforts.

The latest information on what Delta Dental is doing in your community can be found here . For more information on oral health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit Delta Dental's COVID-19 webpage .

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Delta Dental Plans Association, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental insurance provider, covering more than 80 million Americans, and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 156,000 participating dentists. In 2019, Delta Dental companies provided $76 million in direct and in-kind community outreach support to improve the oral health of adults, children, and infants in local communities across the country. Visit deltadental.com for additional information on dental plans and more.

