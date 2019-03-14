Delta Dental Foundation welcomes noted health authority as executive director

Dr. Seabury is a nationally recognized author, speaker and educator with expertise in oral and overall health. While at McMillen Health, she led the development of the Brush oral health curriculum for low-income preschoolers, which serves more than 1.5 million Head Start and WIC children nationwide. She was also responsible for development and oversight of national projects involving curriculum development, health literacy and health communications materials for at-risk families.

She earned her doctorate in curriculum and instruction from the University of Florida, where her dissertation focused on multimedia text messaging to improve the oral health outcomes of Medicaid families. She also holds a master's and bachelor's degree from Defiance College.

"As a result of the groundwork laid by Teri, the Foundation is well positioned to continue to make a significant difference in public health under Dr. Seabury's leadership," said Goran Jurkovic, president of the Delta Dental Foundation. "Dr. Seabury will be instrumental as the Foundation expands its work to build healthy communities," Jurkovic said.

