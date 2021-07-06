Delta Dental Insurance Company Applauds New Electronic Communication Delivery Legislation For Health Benefit Plans In Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental Insurance Company, an affiliate of Delta Dental of California, today announced its support for recently enacted legislation in Texas (S.B. 2124) that enables medical, dental and vision health benefit plans operating within the state to transition from paper-based to electronic delivery of certain customer communications.

The law promotes adoption of a more secure means of document delivery and will reduce state health care costs for consumers and employers and lessen environmental impacts. More specifically, it allows health benefit plan sponsors to opt all employees with online access into electronic delivery while providing an option for employees to opt out of paperless distribution if they prefer.

"We are grateful for the efforts of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Speaker Dade Phelan for their leadership in supporting Texas businesses to embrace technology that better connects Texas consumers with their health and dental plans," said Mike Castro, president and chief executive officer of Delta Dental of California. "We also appreciate Senator Cesar Blanco and Representative Eddie Lucio III for drafting and advocating for the legislation, which will ultimately benefit consumers, employers and the environment."

About Delta Dental of California

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California has offered comprehensive, high quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., as well as the national DeltaCare USA network, and provides dental benefits to more than 38 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia. All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that through a national network of Delta Dental companies collectively covers millions of people nationwide. For more information about Delta Dental of California, please visit www.deltadentalins.com

