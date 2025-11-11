Delta Dental is improving veterans' oral health through free and reduced-cost care

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, Delta Dental continues with our commitment to expanding access to oral health care for our nation's veterans. Through collaborations with nonprofit organizations, community health centers, and state agencies, Delta Dental companies across the country are helping close the dental care gap faced by millions of men and women who served our armed forces.

Delta Dental is improving veterans' lives by expanding access to essential oral healthcare.

Despite nearly 9 million veterans being eligible for medical care through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, only 6% receive dental benefits. This lack of access often leads to poor oral health outcomes that can significantly affect overall health and well-being.

To help address this disparity, over the past year, Delta Dental has invested nearly $2 million in programs that support veterans' oral, mental, and overall health. These efforts span 35 specialized programs, including free dental clinics, mobile care programs, and direct support for veterans who are low-income, experiencing homelessness, or are medically vulnerable.

"On Veterans Day, we pause to honor the service and sacrifice of those who have defended our country," said James W. Hutchison, President & CEO of Delta Dental Plans Association. "At Delta Dental, we remain committed to supporting veterans on their path to better health by helping ensure access to essential oral care. It's one of the many ways we strive to give back to those who have given so much."

Delta Dental also continues its collaboration with Dental Lifeline Network through the Lifeline Heroes Challenge — a national effort that connects veterans in need with volunteer dentists and labs for no-cost, comprehensive care. Since 2020, Delta Dental companies have contributed nearly $1 million to support this initiative, helping generate more than $17.8 million in donated dental services for veterans who are elderly, disabled, or medically fragile.

"Delta Dental has been an invaluable partner and supporter of Dental Lifeline Network's efforts to advance oral health care for our veterans. It is a privilege to provide critical care to those who have served our country. We are grateful to Delta Dental for making this care possible," remarked Lynda Ricketson, President & CEO, Dental Lifeline Network.

Dentists can visit WhyIDental.org to learn more about volunteer opportunities with DLN to honor and support veterans in the community. To learn more about how Delta Dental supports veterans, please visit deltadentalinstitute.com/cir.

About the Delta Dental Institute

The Delta Dental Institute advances oral health for all Americans in partnership with Delta Dental companies and dedicated organizations across the country. With expertise rooted in Delta Dental's rich history of oral health leadership, we support oral health research, community outreach, and advocacy, striving to ensure that everyone understands the importance of oral health to overall health and has access to the care they need. Visit deltadentalinstitute.com for more information.

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental benefits provider and offers the country's largest dental network with approximately 151,000 participating dentists. Over the last 15 years, Delta Dental companies and their foundations invested over $2.3 billion to improve the oral and overall health of our communities.

About Dental Lifeline Network

Dental Lifeline Network is a national nonprofit organization. DLN's mission is to change the lives of America's most vulnerable adults through their coordinated system of care. Through a volunteer network of around 12,000 dentists and 3,330 laboratories, DLN develops and coordinates direct-service programs resulting in life-changing treatment to adults who are elderly, have disabilities, are medically fragile, and veterans. Visit dentallifeline.org to learn more.

SOURCE Delta Dental Institute