Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation Opens Application Process for 2021 Community Grants Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation opened the application process Wednesday, July 22, 2020, for its 2021 Community Grants program. Awards of up to $30,000 each, up to $500,000 total, are available to help improve the oral health of Arkansans. The final application deadline is August 21, 2020, and recipients will be notified by December 2020. Funding will be distributed in January 2021 at a grantee meeting at Delta Dental's home office in Sherwood. More information and an online application are available at www.deltadentalar.com/grants.

Through Community Grants, the Foundation seeks to improve oral health care in Arkansas. The Foundation encourages submissions of proposals with community-specific impact. All Arkansas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofits, school-based and governmental agencies are encouraged to apply.

Last year, the Community Grants program received a record number of requests from organizations that applied for $1 million of funds to support a variety of programs, including charitable dental clinics, dental education programs, and other oral health initiatives. Past grant recipients include Arkansas Medical, Dental and Pharmaceutical Association, Arkansas Minority Health Commission, Healthy Active Arkansas, River Valley Christian Clinic, Special Olympics, and Welcome Health.

Additionally, grants of up to $2,500 are available through the Mini Grants and Super Smiles at School programs. Applications for Mini Grants are accepted year-round online.

About the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is committed to fulfilling Delta Dental's mission to improve the oral health of all Arkansans. Since 2015, the Foundation has contributed an average of $1 million dollars annually to support oral health programs and initiatives. By investing in education, prevention and treatment, we are working to make Arkansas healthier, one smile at a time. For more oral health news and information, visit www.DeltaDentalAR.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram at @DeltaDentalAR.

