Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation Opens Application Process for Community Grants Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation will open the application process Monday, June 3, 2019, for its 2020 Community Grants program. Grants of up to $30,000 each, up to $500,000 in total funding, are available to help improve the oral health of Arkansans. The final application deadline is August 30, 2019, and recipients will be notified by December 2019. Funding will be distributed in February 2020 at a grantee meeting in Little Rock. More information and an online application are available at www.deltadentalar.com/grants.

Through the Community Grants program, the Foundation seeks to improve oral health care in Arkansas. Funding for grant applications will be prioritized based on alignment with oral health objectives within Healthy People 2020. The Foundation encourages submissions of proposals with community specific impact. All Arkansas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofits, school-based and governmental agencies are encouraged to apply.

Last year, the Community Grants program received a record number of requests from organizations who applied for $1 million of funds to support a variety of programs, including charitable dental clinics, dental education programs and other oral health initiatives. Past grant recipients include Arkansas Minority Health Commission, Healthy Active Arkansas, Mid-America Science Museum and Special Olympics.

Additionally, grants of up to $2,500 are available through the Mini Grants and Super Smiles at School programs. Applications for Mini Grants are accepted year-round online.

About the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is committed to fulfilling Delta Dental's mission to improve the oral health of all Arkansans. Since 2015, the Foundation has contributed an average of $1 million dollars annually to support oral health programs and initiatives. By investing in education, prevention and treatment, we are working to make Arkansas healthier, one smile at a time. For more oral health news and information, visit www.DeltaDentalAR.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram at @DeltaDentalAR.

Media Contact: Sedella White

Foundation Coordinator

501-992-1608

swhite1@deltadentalar.com

www.deltadentalar.com

SOURCE Delta Dental of Arkansas

Related Links

http://www.deltadentalar.com

