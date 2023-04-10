DELTA DENTAL OF ARKANSAS LAUNCHES MULTIPLE TORNADO RELIEF EFFORTS

Donations and Grants Address Immediate and Sustained Disaster Relief Needs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of Arkansas is committed to helping Arkansans smile even when disaster strikes.

In the wake of the March 31 tornados that devastated parts of Arkansas, Delta Dental has launched the following emergency relief efforts:

A $25,000 unrestricted donation to the Arkansas Red Cross

unrestricted donation to the Arkansas Red Cross One-time grants of up to $2,500 each for disaster relief efforts provided by Arkansas nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies

each for disaster relief efforts provided by nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies Monetary donations or in-kind support to affected dental providers

Outreach to the Cities of Sherwood and Little Rock to identify and mitigate both urgent and after-the-fact needs

and to identify and mitigate both urgent and after-the-fact needs Outreach to select local retailers to coordinate gift card donations to replace spoiled food items and damaged household goods

"Focus on Community is one of our core company values, and we're rallying to support the hard work of our neighbors, friends and families as we rebuild and recover," said Kristin Merlo, President and CEO. "We are fully committed to providing both immediate and sustained relief funding through our collaborations with community partners."

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is offering one-time disaster relief grants. Eligible community organizations can apply at https://www.deltadentalar.com/disaster-relief-grants.

"Just as many grassroots efforts have mobilized across the state to assist Arkansans affected by the tornado, the Foundation and its Board of Directors immediately decided to reallocate grant funds for emergency aid," said Sharon Lanier, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation. "The funding will lighten the financial load of organizations at the forefront of rebuilding their communities."

Monetary and other assistance as needed is also available to dental providers affected by the disaster. Dentists are encouraged to contact the Professional Relations Department of Delta Dental of Arkansas at 501-992-1710 or [email protected] for more information.

Discussions with the Cities of Sherwood and Little Rock and store managers of local retailers are ongoing to identify funding opportunities to alleviate acute needs, such as replacing spoiled food items and damaged household goods, and long-term needs, such as street and infrastructure repairs. Details will be released upon confirmation.

About Delta Dental of Arkansas

Delta Dental of Arkansas is the largest dental benefits provider in the state, helping more than 800,000 Arkansans keep their smiles healthy through commercial and Medicaid coverage. As a not-for-profit company, Delta Dental is committed to improving the oral health of Arkansans through the philanthropic efforts of its Foundation, which donated more than $3 million to support oral health education initiatives in the last three years. For more information, visit www.deltadentalar.com

