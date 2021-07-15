Delta Dental Of Arkansas Named One Of The Best Places To Work In Arkansas For 9th Consecutive Year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of Arkansas has been named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Arkansas for the ninth consecutive year in the annual survey conducted by Arkansas Business Publishing Group and Best Companies Group. Delta Dental is one of only three Arkansas companies that have won the recognition every year since the survey was launched in 2013.

The largest provider of dental benefits in the state, Delta Dental invests heavily in the onboarding and ongoing training and professional development of its workforce, according to the nomination. It offers career-aligned programs, leadership education and internal advancement opportunities to all employees, including those in non-supervisory or non-executive roles. Furthermore, it provides excellent insurance and retirement benefits and above-average paid time off to encourage employees to achieve a healthy work/life balance.

"We are honored and excited to win the Best Places to Work recognition for the ninth year in a row," said President and CEO Ed Choate. "Delta Dental of Arkansas is a very special place where our employees care deeply for each other, our customers, brokers and providers. As a result, they are happiest when they provide the best service possible and that happens all the time!"

To determine the annual Best Places to Work in Arkansas honorees, companies from across the state are invited to enter a two-part survey. The assessment consists of an evaluation of each nominee's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, and an employee survey, weighted more heavily, to measure employee satisfaction.

The full list of honorees includes 50 companies, including perennial winners Delta Dental of Arkansas, Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield and St. Bernards Medical Center. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/36nYS20.

Delta Dental of Arkansas is the largest dental benefits provider in the state, helping more than 800,000 Arkansans keep their smiles healthy through commercial and Medicaid coverage. As a not-for-profit company, Delta Dental is committed to improving the oral health of Arkansans through the philanthropic efforts of its Foundation, which donated more than $3 million to support oral health education initiatives in the last three years. For more information, visit https://www.deltadentalar.com/.

