DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADO NAMES DR. AMISHA SINGH AS DENTAL DIRECTOR

DENVER, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Delta Dental of Colorado (DDCO) announced the hiring of Dr. Amisha Singh, as its dental director starting June 10, 2024. In this role, she will have oversight of the daily operations of DDCO's clinical management functions including dental processing policies, clinical education to DDCO's provider network, and mission-driven community engagement.

"I am enthusiastic about this role and joining an organization that has shown an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and community health," said Dr. Singh. "This position offers a unique opportunity to leverage my clinical expertise to enhance the health of the Colorado community through innovative solutions aimed at improving access and promoting oral health equity. I look forward to working collaboratively to build systems that will shape a healthier future for all patients."

Throughout her career, Dr. Singh has been dedicated to innovation and equity in higher education and health care. She serves on the Colorado Dental Association (CDA) and American Dental Association (ADA) House of Delegates, the ADA Dental Wellbeing Advisory Committee, the ADA National Advisory Committee on Health Literacy in Dentistry, the ADA Women in Leadership Thinktank, and on the ADEA HURM Advisory Group. Her participation with these organizations enables Delta Dental of Colorado to deepen our commitment to the provider community and have an active awareness of the clinical practice and operational needs of dentists across the state.

"Our leadership team is thrilled with the addition of Dr. Amisha Singh," added DDCO Chief Operating Officer Kelli Ogunsanya. "She is a lifelong learner, deeply committed to oral health equity across the state of Colorado, and will bring deep expertise in the areas of dental quality-assurance programs, oral health risk assessments, and evidence-based community interventions."

Prior to this role, Dr. Singh served as faculty at the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine and as the director of diversity and inclusion. She has also served as a workforce diversity consultant for the Colorado Department of Public Health and worked to help recruit underrepresented minorities to the professions of dentistry and medicine. She was the owner of Smile Always Dental. She currently serves as an ADA Success Speaker, participates in the ADA Institute of Diversity in Leadership, and is the founder of the CDA Diversity in Leadership program. She was recognized as one of the 2017 10 Under 10 Top ADA Dentists nationally.

Delta Dental of Colorado is a nonprofit dental benefits company with a mission to improve the oral health of the communities it serves. The nonprofit serves more than 1.8 million members, providing them the ability to use and manage their dental benefits easily. Through its plans, dentist network, and expert customer service, the nonprofit makes dental care accessible, affordable, and simple, leading to a healthier smile and life.

