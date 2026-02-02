Delta Dental of New Mexico Announces 2026 Smiles Across New Mexico Grant Program

Program will begin accepting new applications on February 1, 2026.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of New Mexico (DDNM) announces the opening of the 2026 Smiles Across New Mexico (SANM) Grant Program—continuing our commitment to improving the oral and overall health of underserved children and at–risk populations across the state. Started in 2024, the SANM Grant Program has provided grants to over 20 mission–aligned businesses across New Mexico, helping them expand critical services and strengthen their reach in communities where oral health care is often limited. Through the SANM Grant Program, we support organizations providing dental education, prevention, treatment initiatives, and programs that expand access to high–quality and affordable care. These efforts allow community partners to develop sustainable programs, increase preventive care outreach, and ensure that more New Mexicans receive the resources they need to live healthier lives.

The 2026 application period opens February 1, 2026, and closes March 31, 2026. Grants are awarded in $5,000 amounts to eligible organizations (with preference given to non–profit entities) across New Mexico. Funding may be used to support program expansion, community education, clinical services, school–based initiatives, or other innovative approaches that align with the program's overall goals. "Programs like Smiles Across New Mexico allow us to foster meaningful partnerships with organizations working every day to improve the lives of New Mexicans," said Lou Volk, President and CEO of Delta Dental of New Mexico. "By investing in local programs, we are investing in long–term, community–driven solutions that make a measurable difference."

Objectives of the SANM Grant Program include:

Reducing oral disease through education, prevention, and treatment

Ensuring access to affordable, timely, high–quality dental care

Increasing awareness of good oral health, especially for children and individuals in need

Making measurable improvements in the oral health of New Mexicans

To apply or learn more, visit: https://www.deltadentalnm.com/about-us/community-engagement/smiles-across-new-mexico/

Media Contact: Jeremy Aslaksen, [email protected], (505) 872-5337

Since 1971, Delta Dental of New Mexico (DDNM) has served the dental benefits needs of New Mexicans. As a mission–driven, not-for-profit organization, DDNM continues to invest in New Mexico communities and is committed to improving the oral and overall health of all New Mexicans.

