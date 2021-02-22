Delta Dental Of New York Announces New Teledentistry Offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of New York, an affiliate of Delta Dental of California, today announced two new teledentistry offerings that enable plan members in New York the option to receive preventive oral health care consultation remotely. These virtual dentistry tools, encompassing live and photo-based assessment options, allow for remote (or virtual) access to care for Delta Dental of California PPO™ and Delta Dental Premier® plan members to network dentists. This virtual expert advice is delivered through video conferencing platforms and smartphone applications. Available as a covered benefit on an ongoing basis, Delta Dental of New York's virtual dentistry tools offer its members access to the broadest network of high-quality virtual dentists.

The first offering is an innovative photo-based app that offers virtual dental screenings from a Delta Dental of New York dentist for non-urgent issues. After members download the app and complete a short form, they are guided through taking six photos of different areas of their teeth, gums and areas of concern. The photos are then automatically routed through a HIPAA-compliant channel to a dentist who will provide a personalized report within 24 hours.

For more urgent needs or when members would like to speak with a Delta Dental of New York dentist, the Virtual Consult option is a secure video-based tool that connects members and providers directly. After an initial discussion to learn more about the dental issue, a dentist will guide the member through a virtual oral exam and provide treatment options and prescriptions, if necessary.

In addition to providing added flexibility for many patients, teledentistry offers an important assessment option for those with a disability, elderly members who struggle with mobility, those who live in rural areas with limited dental clinics in their region, and members seeking a second opinion.

"Oral health is critical to overall health and so the benefits of convenient access to care are significant," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief growth officer of Delta Dental of California. "As we continually look for ways to serve our customers, members and providers, virtual tools hold great potential to deliver care safely and easily, whenever and wherever it is needed."

Delta Dental of New York members are encouraged to learn more by visiting https://www1.deltadentalins.com/members/virtual-dentistry.html. Additionally, Delta Dental of New York group customers may contact their account representative for more information about virtual dentistry.

Availability of virtual consult providers may vary based by state. Appointments are subject to schedule availability.

About Delta Dental of California

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California has offered comprehensive, high quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates, Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and provides dental benefits to more than 36 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia; and includes the national DeltaCare USA network. All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that collectively covers millions of people nationwide. For more information about Delta Dental of California, please visit www.deltadentalins.com

