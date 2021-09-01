Delta Dental Of Pennsylvania And P&R Dental Strategies Partner To Integrate DentaQual® Dentist Quality Rating System Into Delta Dental's Dentist Directory Listings

SAN FRANCISCO and HAMILTON, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of Pennsylvania and P&R Dental Strategies, the leading supplier of data-driven business solutions for dental payers, today announced a partnership that began in April 2021 to integrate the DentaQual dentist quality rating system into Delta Dental of Pennsylvania's network dentist directory listings. DentaQual, developed by P&R Dental Strategies, is the first-ever objective rating system for oral health care that showcases the quality of care Delta Dental of Pennsylvania network providers offer to their patients. Delta Dental of Pennsylvania is an affiliate of Delta Dental of California which operates in 15 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. and includes affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and the national DeltaCare USA network.

The DentaQual ratings system is designed to meet the growing dental consumer demand for objective quality ratings for dentists. Rather than relying on subjective patient testimonials, DentaQual ratings are determined using data from DentaBase®, P&R Dental Strategies' database of anonymized and aggregated claims from more than 70 national and regional oral health benefit payers. Dentists are scored on key metrics that focus on treatment outcomes, commitment to best practices, cost-effectiveness, patient retention and treatment recommendations. DentaQual compares each dentist's scores to the average scores of their peers in the same specialty and geography to generate an overall star rating for each dentist.

"We believe quality deserves to be recognized in a way that can help our network dentists retain and add patients while introducing more transparency for our members – their patients," said Dr. Daniel Croley, chief dental officer at Delta Dental of California. "Feedback from our customers and market intermediaries has consistently indicated a desire to have measures of quality in oral health care, which is exactly what DentaQual provides."

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R Dental Strategies, said, "We're excited that Delta Dental of California has selected P&R and our DentaQual quality measurement platform to provide objective quality star ratings of its in-network dentists. By implementing this forward-thinking initiative, Delta Dental of California has demonstrated its firm commitment to making quality of care and transparency a top priority for its members across 15 states and the District of Columbia. We applaud them."

Delta Dental of California's online dentist directory now features a consumer-friendly DentaQual overall star rating linked to a full DentaQual Scorecard for Delta Dental PPO and Premier plan providers in its 15-state enterprise and District of Columbia, and DeltaCare USA dentists who participate in PPO and Premier plans.

About Delta Dental of California

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California has offered comprehensive, high quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., as well as the national DeltaCare USA network, and provides dental benefits to more than 38 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia*. All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that through a national network of Delta Dental companies collectively covers millions of people nationwide. For more information about Delta Dental of California, please visit www.deltadentalins.com

*Delta Dental of California's operating areas encompass Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase, our national multi-payer claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, business forecasting, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.

