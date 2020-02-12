Delta Dental of Tennessee Gifts $1.2 Million to Tennessee Dental Clinics

"At Delta Dental of Tennessee, we know that a beautiful and healthy smile makes a huge impact on self-esteem and success in careers and school," said Dr. Phil Wenk, CEO and president of Delta Dental of Tennessee. "Giving back to the communities in which our employees and members live, work and play is a huge priority for our team. We can make a positive impact by assisting our Tennessee clinic partners in their efforts to create affordable dental care for all – regardless of financial status."

Smile180 represents the transformative power of a healthy smile to turn someone's life around. We believe a smile is attractive, promotes confidence, and is essential to a healthy, productive life.

Community is one of the core values of Delta Dental of Tennessee. The company lives that out through its support of efforts that enhance the health and well-being of those in our community by improving oral health in our state.

The Smile180 Foundation supports Tennessee's dental colleges, children's hospitals, free and reduced-cost dental clinics, and other like-minded charities.

About Delta Dental of Tennessee

Delta Dental of Tennessee is the state's largest independent dental benefits carrier with more than 1.2 million lives covered. As part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, Delta Dental of Tennessee members have access to the largest dental network in the nation with more than 154,000 providers serving more than 332,000 locations. With the simple mission of ensuring healthy smiles, Delta Dental of Tennessee works hard to help members of the communities it serves. Along with its corporate foundation, Smile180, Delta Dental of Tennessee donated $5.2 million to over 120 organizations in 2018, and employees shared 2,378 volunteer hours in the community.

