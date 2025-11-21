Delta Dental of Virginia Notifies Individuals of Data Security Incident

ROANOKE, Va., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of Virginia ("DDVA") is providing notice of a recent data security incident that may have involved personal and/or protected health information. DDVA takes the privacy and security of all information within their possession very seriously. DDVA has sent notice of this incident to potentially affected individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On or around April 23, 2025, DDVA discovered suspicious activity associated with one email account and immediately initiated an investigation of the matter. DDVA engaged independent cybersecurity experts to assist with the process. As a result of the investigation, DDVA determined that certain emails and attachments may have been accessed and acquired without authorization between March 21, 2025 and April 23, 2025. DDVA undertook a comprehensive review of those files and upon completion of that review, learned that some of your family member's personal information was contained within the potentially affected data. That is the reason for this notification. Please note that DDVA has no evidence of the misuse, or attempted misuse, of any potentially impacted information.

Notice of this event was mailed directly to potentially affected individuals with an available mailing address on November 21, 2025.

Based on our review of the potentially affected data, the following information for individuals may have been involved in the incident: names, Social Security numbers, state or federal government issued ID numbers, and Protected Health information. Please note that DDVA has no evidence of misuse, or attempted misuse of any potentially impacted information.

As soon as we discovered this incident, DDVA took the steps described above and implemented measures to enhance security and minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future. We have established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Eastern Time and can be reached at 1-833-303-6496.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for DDVA. DDVA deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

