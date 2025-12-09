Delta Dental report: Adults with dental insurance are significantly more likely to seek preventive care

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A vast majority of U.S. adults recognize the value of dental insurance in supporting their overall wellness, according to the latest 2025 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report.

The report, a nationwide analysis of consumer opinions and behaviors relating to oral health conducted by a third-party market research firm, finds that adults with dental insurance were significantly more likely to visit the dentist for preventive care in 2024 (67%) than those without coverage (28%).

The report also reveals that 86% of adults believe dental insurance is essential to protect both oral and overall health, and 85% say it encourages better oral health habits.

"It is encouraging that most adults with dental insurance continue to report tangible physical, mental, and financial health advantages," said James W. Hutchison, President & CEO, Delta Dental Plans Association. "The report underscores how dental insurance helps reduce financial barriers to essential care and encourages preventive visits. As the nation's leading dental benefits provider and oral health philanthropist, we remain committed to supporting access to care so people of all ages can prioritize and protect their oral health and broader well-being."

Below are additional key findings from the 2025 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report:

Supporting mental health

86% of adults say dental insurance prevents unnecessary worry about future dental emergencies.

85% of adults report that dental insurance provides overall peace of mind.

Fostering financial well-being

An overwhelming majority of adults (84%) believe that dental insurance helps save money in the long run.

77% appreciate that dental insurance provides pre-negotiated discounts on services.

Insured adult respondents reported substantial estimated annual out-of-pocket savings compared to those without coverage.

About the report

Delta Dental Plans Association commissioned a third-party market research firm, Material Holdings, LLC, to undertake research that formed the basis for this report. Material conducted its research between January 9 and January 23, 2025, using an email invitation and online surveys of two audiences recruited through an opt-in panel:

1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults ages 18+

1,000 parents of children ages 12 and under

Geographic distribution quotas were set to ensure a reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. population of adults and parents with children ages 12 and under. Research in this report has a margin of error of +/- 3%.

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental benefits provider and offers the country's largest dental network with approximately 151,000 participating dentists. Over the last 15 years, Delta Dental companies and their foundations invested over $2.3 billion to improve the oral and overall health of our communities.

