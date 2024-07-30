Delta Development Establishes First Prehospital Blood Management System

TUCSON, Ariz., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Development Team, Inc. is now the first entity to establish one complete prehospital blood management system solution. They are at the forefront of revolutionizing how we manage prehospital blood in emergency situations, guaranteeing accountability during storage and transport, and empowering EMS providers to help save more lives. Delta Development's capability goes beyond just the manufacturing of medical blood refrigerators and coolers; they provide a comprehensive, technologically advanced system that tracks and manages prehospital blood storage every step of the way. This encompasses all processes from preparing and conditioning the Phase Change Material (PCM) to employing hi-tech storage devices that display real-time temperature, complemented by intuitive software for remote blood management, ensuring compliance and accountability.

DDT's products: The Delta ICE, APRU, and BloodCOMM®

Delta Development's integrated approach streamlines agency procedures and improves overall efficiency, while maintaining the viability of the blood and saving valuable time. For example, they have designed a PCM pack for its Delta ICE 2L Smart Blood Cooler equipped with built-in traceable sensors that promote temperature uniformity, making it easy to maintain blood within proper range. Their newest TempWatch™ technology automates safe-temperature detection, simplifying the PCM's conditioning process by signaling when it is safe to insert blood into the unit, thereby mitigating the risk of blood damage.

Adhering to regulatory standards is crucial for any blood storage system. Delta Development ensures the Delta ICE Smart Blood Cooler and APRU portable medical refrigerator meet all necessary guidelines, including those from the FDA (U.S. Food & Drug Administration) and AABB (Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies). These medical devices feature embedded temperature monitoring and recording and remote data management, offering complete, accountable systems for prehospital blood management.

Their team has developed a software application named BloodCOMM® that is accessible via web and smartphones, enabling Bluetooth and remote tracking and monitoring of devices. It provides users with the capability to monitor the device's status, the safety of the blood within the units, and to generate reports in real-time. Their technology even alerts users if the temperature goes out of safe range. This innovation is significant as it addresses common challenges faced by EMS and other first responders, ensuring comprehensive monitoring from afar and automating report generation that would typically require manual effort.

Delta Development Team is a leader in portable blood storage solutions, combining advanced thermal systems with remote, web-based monitoring software to provide a complete prehospital blood management system. Their dedication to quality is evident through rigorous testing, FDA listing, AABB approval, and numerous safety certifications. This commitment drives their innovation, improving prehospital healthcare for military, first responders, and emergency medical services.

