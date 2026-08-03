Delta Development Team's DoW Cold Chain Logistics Solution Assessed "Awardable" in Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Development Team (DDT) is proud to announce its BloodCOMM® Cold Chain Logistics Solution has been designated "Awardable" through the Department of War (DoW) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace following evaluation of its Class VIII solution submission.

Delta Development Team's BloodCOMM® Cold Chain Logistics Solution has been designated "Awardable" by the Department of War Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, recognizing its potential to strengthen military medical logistics, blood inventory management, and operational readiness.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace (TSM) is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the DoW's suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, and analytics capabilities. Delta Development Team was recognized among a competitive field of applicants whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on defense missions. All awardable solutions undergo a rigorous evaluation process, including comprehensive scoring criteria and competitive assessments, before being accepted into the marketplace.

BloodCOMM® provides defense organizations with enterprise-wide visibility into blood inventory, centralized management of temperature-sensitive medical assets, and predictive analytics to help forecast shortages before they affect operations. By converting operational data into actionable insights, the platform improves logistics planning, inventory readiness, and medical decision-making across the military blood supply chain.

As an awardable solution, DDT's DoW Cold Chain Logistics Solution for Class VIII video is now available for review by government customers through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, enabling acquisition teams to evaluate the capability and engage directly with DDT regarding mission applications and procurement opportunities.

"This recognition underscores DDT's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that strengthen military healthcare logistics and operational readiness," said Montgomery Leija, CEO of DDT. "We are honored to have BloodCOMM® recognized by the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace and look forward to supporting government customers with technology that helps ensure lifesaving blood products and temperature sensitive medications are available when and where they are needed."

The designation reinforces BloodCOMM®'s role in helping modernize military medical logistics by improving visibility, accountability, and readiness across the blood supply chain while supporting the operational demands of deployed forces.

DDT extends its appreciation to the Tradewinds and CDAO teams, as well as the employees and partners whose expertise and dedication made this achievement possible.

About Delta Development Team

Delta Development Team is a U.S.-based medical technology company specializing in battlefield blood logistics and prehospital transfusion solutions. Its integrated ecosystem—including the APRU 6L Portable Blood Refrigerator, Delta ICE 2L Smart Blood Cooler, and BloodCOMM® software platform—helps military and civilian medical teams maintain cold chain compliance and operational readiness from blood bank to point of injury. Trusted by U.S. and allied forces worldwide, DDT is advancing the future of expeditionary blood logistics.

Contact us: [email protected] | deltadevteam.com

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of War's (DoW's) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account.

Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com/tw-marketplace. Tradewinds is housed in the DoW's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office. For more information or media requests, contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Delta Development Team