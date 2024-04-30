Delta Development Team's Milestones Are Twofold as It Earns the Prestigious AABB Certification and Aligns as a Strategic Corporate Partner

TUCSON, Ariz., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Development Team, Inc. is thrilled to announce two significant milestones with the AABB (Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies). Our medical devices, the Autonomous Portable Refrigeration Unit (APRU6L) and the Delta ICE2L Smart Blood Cooler, have been accredited by the prestigious AABB Standards-Compliant Products Program, enhancing the capabilities of prehospital healthcare providers globally. Additionally, we are honored to become a Corporate Partner with AABB, a testament to our commitment to the advancement of blood and biotherapies and prehospital care, supporting those who save lives every day.

Delta Development Team's APRU & Smart Blood Cooler are now AABB Certified, and DDT are now a Corporate Partner of AABB. (PRNewsfoto/Delta Development Team)

The AABB Standards-Compliant Products Program ensures that products are in compliance with AABB standards, benefiting both vendors and consumers in the blood community. The APRU6L and Delta ICE2L, having received AABB Standards-Compliant Products recognition, have undergone rigorous evaluation and adhere to AABB's equipment, process control, and document control standards.

Notably, the APRU6L is the only portable, battery-powered blood refrigerator with this accreditation, and the Delta ICE2L is the only AABB certified smart blood cooler FDA listed for blood bank grade storage.

Constantly pushing the boundaries in cold chain logistics, Delta Development Team is renowned for its cutting-edge solutions for portable blood storage and transport when timing is paramount. Our team is committed to excellence, exceptional quality, and empowering those dedicated to saving lives. The APRU6L is our flagship product, aimed at creating reliable and accurate blood storage for extremely long periods in austere conditions; the Delta ICE2L was created with EMS in mind to ensure safe, standard-compliant blood storage and ease of transport, equipped with advanced blood-monitoring technology.

Our alignment with AABB as a Corporate Partner will broaden our corporate presence and foster connections with key decision makers in the blood and biotherapies sector across over 1,300 AABB-accredited institutions.

Delta Development Team is honored to announce these two significant accolades within the blood and biotherapies community, marking a milestone in our commitment to advancing prehospital healthcare.

About AABB

AABB (Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies) is an international, not-for-profit organization representing individuals and institutions involved in the fields of transfusion medicine and biotherapies. The Association works collaboratively to advance the field through the development and delivery of standards, accreditation and education programs. AABB is dedicated to its mission of improving lives by making transfusion medicine and biotherapies safe, available and effective worldwide.

About Delta Development Team

Based in Tucson, Arizona, Delta Development Team, Inc . is a dynamic collective of engineers and visionaries dedicated to transforming the landscape of medical storage and transport. Our focus is on aiding emergency providers in critical situations with cutting-edge technology specifically designed for use at trauma scenes. We meticulously navigate the logistical challenges associated with implementing prehospital whole blood programs by working in close partnership with EMS, medics, and frontline responders, underscoring our commitment to innovation and excellence. Our goal is to advance emergency medical care and save lives when every second counts.

Contact: [email protected]

