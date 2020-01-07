DELTA DORE Reveals ONSEN™, the First 'AI Hot Water Manager' That Not Only Guarantees Hot Showers at All Times but Also Helps Reduce Costs and Energy Consumption

Did you know that a 4-person household with each member having a 7-minute shower per day exceeds the typical capacity of most hot water tanks? [1] Or that a shower typically uses 60-80 liters of water [2] , whereas a bath requires approximately double that amount? Or that overall hygiene is responsible for 93% of water usage compared to 7% for food? [2]

With its cutting-edge technology, Delta Dore's breakthrough solution - ONSEN™ - addresses the common issue of insufficient hot water that affects 36% of European and American households.* Now users can control their second largest electricity expenditure in the household, hot water. The AI Hot Water Manager guarantees that in 2020 cold showers will be a thing of the past.

ONSEN™ is driven by artificial intelligence to ensure comfort, learning a family's shower habits and kick-starting the water heater - that typically only heats during the night - when certain days clearly require more hot water than usual, such as after weekly sports activities. For the 'out of the ordinary' showers or the arrival of house guests, the ONSEN™ app allows users to know the availability of hot water at any given time and/or manually schedule hot showers if needed, receiving a smartphone notification when ready.

[1] 2 adults & 2 teenagers' family, with a 200 Liters hot water tank

[2] Source: Water Information Centre 2019

