Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel To Reopen Today

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced that Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel in Vinton, Louisiana, will reopen to the public today, September 16, at 11 a.m. Central Time. The property has been closed since late August due to damage from Hurricane Laura.

With recovery efforts still continuing throughout the region, Boyd Gaming has committed to providing more than $1.5 million in relief to Delta Downs team members and the broader southwest Louisiana community.

"While we are glad to get our doors back open at Delta Downs, our highest priority is helping our team members and neighbors during these extremely difficult times," said Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming. "Through direct financial assistance to our team members, as well as contributions to non-profit organizations engaged in the relief effort, we are pleased to do our part to help the southwest Louisiana community recover from this terrible storm."

Boyd Gaming is providing direct financial assistance to all Delta Downs team members, including the continuation of full pay and benefits during the closure period, as well as additional cash grants and financial aid to help with team members' recovery efforts.

Additionally, Boyd Gaming will make substantial contributions to two non-profit organizations that are actively engaged in the ongoing relief effort in southwest Louisiana: American Red Cross, which is providing emergency shelter, food, water, relief supplies and other assistance to southwest Louisiana residents impacted by Hurricane Laura; and Second Harvest Food Bank, the largest food bank in south Louisiana, which has been distributing emergency food and water supplies to residents throughout southwest Louisiana.

