Delta Electronics Acquires Trihedral, a SCADA and IIoT Software Leader, to Facilitate a Broader Business in Digitized Manufacturing

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced it has closed the acquisition of Trihedral Engineering Limited, a SCADA and IIoT software company based in Canada. Under the terms of the agreement, Delta Electronics (Netherlands) B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta, acquired 100% of Trihedral's interests.

The acquisition represents a key part of Delta's long-term strategy in its industrial automation and system integration portfolios – and is expected to help facilitate a broader business in digitized manufacturing. Delta plans to use its existing global sales and service network to expand Trihedral's signature VTScada software solution globally. Integrating Delta hardware and Trihedral software will allow both to play on their strengths in the rapidly growing fields of Automation, AI and Data Analytics.

"Together, Delta and Trihedral will foster significant synergies – adding value both for our employees and customers worldwide," said Simon Chang, president and COO of Delta Electronics, Inc. "Trihedral's leadership in SCADA software development will bring considerable benefits for our organization, as we focus on smart manufacturing, smart building and smart micro-grid solutions."

Trihedral will keep both its namesake brand and management team. Delta will leverage Trihedral's expertise in a range of field applications and industries, including water treatment, oil and gas, among others. Founded in 1986, Trihedral serves customers in more than 100 countries. Its proprietary VTScada software is widely used in large power, water treatment and other mission critical infrastructure installations across North America.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 38 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 9 consecutive years. Delta also ranked a Climate Change Leadership Level by CDP for the 3rd year in 2019.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

About Trihedral

Founded in 1986, Trihedral is a well-known Canadian creator of VTScada software and associated engineering services. With operating bases located in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, Trihedral serves customers from more than 100 countries with extensive SCADA capabilities. VTScada software has comprehensive integrated functionality, and can be connected to multinational sites and factories via the Internet through a distributed fault-tolerant network of multiple servers. It is widely used in large power, water treatment and oil and gas industries in North America and the United Kingdom, providing key application solutions with excellent quality and support that have been repeatedly recognized by industry awards.

For detailed information about Trihedral, please visit: www.vtscada.com

