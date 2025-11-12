Delta Electronics Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Europe Company of the Year Recognition for Leadership in Integrated Energy Solutions

This recognition underscores Delta's market leadership, innovation, and customer-centric strategy in advancing integrated energy systems across Europe.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Delta Electronics (Delta) has been given the 2025 Europe Company of the Year Recognition in the integrated energy solutions industry for its strong overall performance in driving innovation, customer value, and sustainable growth. This highlights Delta's consistent leadership in shaping the transition toward a cleaner and more resilient energy future through its comprehensive portfolio of power, automation, and grid technologies.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Delta excelled in both, demonstrating the ability to align its innovation roadmap with urgent market needs such as renewable integration, energy storage, and EV infrastructure, while executing these strategies with speed, precision, and scalability. "Delta has positioned itself as a trusted partner in the energy transition by transforming complex challenges such as grid congestion, deployment delays, and regulatory uncertainties into customer-centric solutions that are modular, intelligent, and future-ready," said Neha Tatikota, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a forward-looking growth strategy, Delta continues to expand its presence across high-potential markets, particularly in Central and Western Europe, where progressive policy frameworks and accelerating electrification drive demand for holistic energy ecosystems. With end-to-end solutions spanning PV inverters, battery energy storage systems (BESS), EV charging infrastructure, microgrids, and the AI-enabled DeltaGrid® energy management platform, Delta addresses both immediate market requirements and long-term sustainability goals.

Innovation is central to Delta's approach. Its Energy Storage Solution M and C Series, designed for utility-scale and space-constrained applications, respectively, embody the company's modular and scalable philosophy. Complementing this, Delta's Ultra Fast Charger 500 kW and DC Wallbox 50 kW exemplify how the company anticipates user-centric needs while supporting grid integration. By combining energy storage, renewables, and EV charging under an intelligent management platform, Delta empowers clients to deploy integrated systems with agility and measurable value. "We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for this achievement," said Rakesh Mukhija, Head of Power & Energy Solutions at Delta EMEA. "This award is a testament to our team's relentless dedication and the trust our customers and partners place in our solutions. It validates our long-term commitment to advancing clean energy infrastructure and supporting Europe's ambitious decarbonization goals."

Delta's customer-first mindset extends beyond product delivery into consultative engagement and tailored deployment models. Its phased investment approach allows clients to start with PV and storage and expand seamlessly into EV charging or microgrid configurations. This flexibility is critical in addressing capital barriers while ensuring long-term operational continuity. By embedding AI-driven functionalities into its platforms, such as load forecasting, renewable energy optimization, and grid services, Delta enhances resilience, reduces emissions, and enables enterprises to align operations with environmental, social, and governance mandates.

Frost & Sullivan commends Delta for redefining best practices in integrated energy solutions through strategic partnerships, continuous R&D investment, and sustainability leadership. The company's collaborations across hydrogen energy, EV charging networks, and next-generation power electronics illustrate a robust commitment to building an ecosystem that accelerates the clean energy transition. Its open innovation model and significant reinvestment in research ensure Delta remains at the forefront of addressing evolving customer needs.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year recognition to an organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and execution, innovation, and customer impact. Delta exemplifies these attributes by delivering scalable solutions that transform how businesses and communities generate, store, and consume energy, while advancing Europe's long-term decarbonization objectives.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 8 consecutive years.

