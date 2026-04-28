AI-based features leverage real-time data and predictive modeling to help utilities proactively identify and reduce wildfire risk and strengthen compliance

MURRIETA, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Energy, a network, smart grid, and big data company redefining connectivity, today announced new AI-driven wildfire mitigation capabilities designed to help utilities proactively identify and reduce fire risk across their infrastructure. The system continuously analyzes real-time weather conditions, grid telemetry, and environmental data to detect potential hazards before they escalate. By combining predictive modeling with around-the-clock monitoring, Delta enables utilities to move from reactive response to proactive prevention.

Delta Energy Introduces AI-Powered Wildfire Mitigation Capabilities for Utilities. Post this Delta Energy Introduces AI-Powered Wildfire Mitigation Capabilities for Utilities

As wildfire risk intensifies across the U.S., utilities face increasing pressure to strengthen mitigation strategies, ensure regulatory compliance, and protect communities. A new report from Stanford University's Climate and Energy Policy Program (CEPP) warns, "As utilities prepare for record infrastructure demand driven by electrification, data centers, and renewables, the cost of inaction in the face of rising wildfire risk is mounting. Wildfires can cause billions of dollars in damage to communities, bankrupt utilities, and ultimately increase rates for customers."

Delta Energy's latest capabilities address these challenges by delivering continuous intelligence across multiple grid systems, empowering operators with actionable insights to prevent fires before they start. Unlike traditional monitoring tools that rely on static dashboards and manual intervention, Delta's wildfire mitigation system uses AI to continuously evaluate risk across up to 10 integrated data sources, including weather patterns, terrain, and real-time equipment performance. The platform generates a dynamic risk score on a standardized scale, helping utilities prioritize high-risk areas and take immediate action. Designed to support modern grid operations, the system's 'always on' capabilities enhance situational awareness while creating a comprehensive audit trail for compliance and reporting.

"Our wildfire mitigation capabilities give utilities continuous, real-time intelligence to identify risks before they become incidents," said Everardo Camacho, CTO at Delta Energy. "By combining predictive analytics with live grid data, we're enabling a more proactive approach to wildfire prevention, one that improves safety, strengthens compliance, and ultimately protects communities."

The system evaluates key environmental factors such as wind intensity, humidity, temperature, and precipitation trends, as well as a fire weather index that estimates how easily a fire could ignite and spread. This data is combined with live equipment telemetry, such as load levels and temperature, to dynamically adjust risk scores and provide critical equipment updates. When elevated risk is detected, utilities can use the platform to initiate mitigation actions, including dispatching field crews, clearing vegetation, or adjusting grid operations. Planned integrations with work order management systems will further streamline response workflows, enabling faster, more coordinated action in high-risk scenarios.

Wildfire Mitigation features include:

AI-driven risk scoring: Continuously evaluates wildfire risk using environmental and grid data, normalized on a 0–100 scale.

Continuously evaluates wildfire risk using environmental and grid data, normalized on a 0–100 scale. Real-time monitoring: 24/7 analysis across up to 10 integrated systems, including weather, GIS, and equipment telemetry.

24/7 analysis across up to 10 integrated systems, including weather, GIS, and equipment telemetry. Predictive + live intelligence: Combines forecasting models with real-time operational data for more accurate risk detection.

Combines forecasting models with real-time operational data for more accurate risk detection. Proactive mitigation: Enables utilities to identify and address risks before ignition occurs.

Enables utilities to identify and address risks before ignition occurs. Compliance-ready audit trail: Provides continuous documentation to support wildfire mitigation plans and regulatory requirements.

Provides continuous documentation to support wildfire mitigation plans and regulatory requirements. Scalable integration: Designed to connect with existing utility systems, including OMS and work order platforms.

Looking ahead, Delta Energy plans to expand these capabilities to support broader emergency response efforts, including providing critical infrastructure visibility during active wildfire events. By delivering a unified, intelligent view of grid conditions, the company aims to help utilities play a more proactive role in protecting both infrastructure and the communities they serve.

The Wildfire Mitigation capabilities are available within Delta Energy's grid intelligence platform, launching in Q3 2026. For more information on wildfire mitigation, email [email protected].

About Delta Energy

Delta Energy is a network, smart grid, and big data company redefining connectivity through a scalable, standardized solution. Its proprietary Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN) delivers high-speed connectivity wherever electricity exists, helping bridge the digital divide for underserved populations. Through its "Neural Grid" approach, Delta combines advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) with low-latency, bidirectional data delivery to enable secure connectivity and new IoT opportunities.

Delta's analytics platform provides utilities with real-time insights, including energy theft detection and operational efficiencies that drive measurable cost savings. By unifying fragmented grid systems into a secure, intelligent ecosystem, Delta enhances data transparency, strengthens grid performance, and connects power infrastructure to the modern digital world. For more information, visit https://www.deltaglobalnetwork.com/.

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SOURCE Delta Energy